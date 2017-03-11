NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Cycling

Wind warning for Cape Town Cycle Tour

2017-03-11 15:42
Cycling (File)
Cape Town - Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers have issued a wind warning ahead of Sunday's race.

In a media release sent out on Saturday, organisers said, "We have been advised that there is a high probability of severe winds on the Cape Peninsula within the next 24 hours. 

"We strongly urge Cape Town Cycle Tour participants who are either not comfortable or do not have experience riding in strong winds, to carefully consider their decision to participate tomorrow. 

"We believe wind conditions will not be as strong as in 2009, but they will nevertheless be severe.

"Cyclists and spectators must please take note."

The 109km race will begin at 06:15 with the 'elite' batch of riders with the final competitors due to take to the startline at 10:00.

