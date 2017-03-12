WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds

Cape Town - If anyone had their doubts about the reasons for the cancellation of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, a look at this video will quickly change their minds.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the largest timed cycle race in the world, the organisers took the unprecedented decision to cancel the race early on Sunday morning due to extreme weather conditions, most notably high winds.

The race was originally shortened to 78 km due to damage to certain sections of the route as well as some protest action expected later in the day but after some groups had started in high winds, the decision was taken to cancel the race altogether.

In the end, it seems that the organisers of the tour certainly took the right decision going by the wind witnessed in this video.