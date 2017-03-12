NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Cycling

Twitter reacts as CT Cycle Tour cancelled

2017-03-12 07:48
Cycling (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - As usual with any controversial sporting news, Twitter became a hive of activity with the announcement that the Cape Town Cycle Tour had been cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

The organisers of tour, who had originally shortened the route to 78 km due to damaged roads as well as expected protest action, announced their decision early on Sunday morning but not before some groups of cyclists had already got underway.

Those that had will end their race at the M3 and return back to Cape Town along the same route. 

Twitter was abuzz with activity and the hashtag #cycletour2017 quickly moved into the top five trending hashtags in the country.

Here are a few thoughts of some Twitter users. 

Read more on:    cape town cycle tour  |  cape town  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled

2017-03-12 07:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled As it happened: Sharks 37-14 Waratahs Wind warning for Cape Town Cycle Tour Proteas stumble in Dunedin Proteas make slow progress as NZ falter
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 