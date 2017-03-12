Twitter reacts as CT Cycle Tour cancelled

Cape Town - As usual with any controversial sporting news, Twitter became a hive of activity with the announcement that the Cape Town Cycle Tour had been cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

The organisers of tour, who had originally shortened the route to 78 km due to damaged roads as well as expected protest action, announced their decision early on Sunday morning but not before some groups of cyclists had already got underway.

Those that had will end their race at the M3 and return back to Cape Town along the same route.

Twitter was abuzz with activity and the hashtag #cycletour2017 quickly moved into the top five trending hashtags in the country.

Here are a few thoughts of some Twitter users.

If you're angry at the organisers for cancelling the @CTCycleTour, here a bit of perspective... pic.twitter.com/BM0k4jv3zU — Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) March 12, 2017

Cancelling #CycleTour2017 - right decision on the day. Maybe next time move the race forward a day when the extreme weather was predicted. — Lizelle (@Lizelle_Vaughan) March 12, 2017

#CycleTour2017 good call by the tour. Wind, protest and fire. 1 event could potentially be handled but 3 not a chance... — Jason Wolff (@0800Jbird) March 12, 2017

For the first time in my life I saw a bicycle flying this morning. Sad but a good call by the @CTCycleTour to cancel the race. Safety first pic.twitter.com/bGhHFNcmAw — OG Molefe (@OG_Molefe) March 12, 2017

Lets race tomorrow. I dont like Monday meetings anyway #CycleTour2017 — Hendrik Lemmer (@GrootLem) March 12, 2017

All dressed up and nowhere to go. Very sad. @Dr_H_Nathan and I came all the way from London for #CycleTour2017. pic.twitter.com/QOsFYmzCGv — James Scott (@James_H_Scott) March 12, 2017

#CycleTour2017 disappointed but safety is important. Need to support @CTCycleTour with their decision. — Lee-ann Steynberg (@lsteynberg) March 12, 2017

We can't believe, we are so sad, after waiting for so long to take part in #CycleTour2017 it's been cancelled. We will come back! ???????? https://t.co/THaF6Ejuow — Fidel García-Guzmán (@fidelgguzman) March 12, 2017

Wind only intensifying later today for #CycleTour2017 (source https://t.co/KCT9Lm4chM). Good decision to cancel before more people get hurt. pic.twitter.com/Q5L1EhDnm1 — Raymond Siebrits (@arrayZA) March 12, 2017

I have vivid memories of the #TourOfStorms - wind blew me over a few times. Better to cancel #CycleTour2017. Still disappointing! @crakeras — Louise van Rhyn (@louisevanrhyn) March 12, 2017

To anyone doubting the legitimacy of this morning's #CycleTour2017 call -> Elite Peloton 50m into the race ?????????? pic.twitter.com/YuHcujBIHd — Klein Constantia (@KleinConstantia) March 12, 2017

So diappointing but very sound decision. Now I have an excuse to come back to this incredible place and event. #CycleTour2017 https://t.co/3RvNUKzr9I — Shannon Lockhart (@ShannonLockhart) March 12, 2017

Thinking of all the cyclists out there. Very sad news that the 40th #CycleTour2017 has been cancelled due to winds of up to 100km/h — Ewan Strydom (@Ewan_Strydom) March 12, 2017

It's a very sad day when the CTCT is cancelled. Pelaton turned around at end of M3 #CycleTour #CycleTour2017 pic.twitter.com/VUUf0p3KF6 — Bron (@shuttercapture) March 12, 2017

Wow.I know many riders very sad but winds very intense so there would def be more accidents had it gone on.Sorry riders :( #cycletour2017 https://t.co/gHiYirxVdt — Czerina Patel (@czerina) March 12, 2017