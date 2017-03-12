Twitter reacts as CT Cycle Tour cancelled

Cape Town - As usual with any controversial sporting news, Twitter became a hive of activity with the announcement that the Cape Town Cycle Tour had been cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.
The organisers of tour, who had originally shortened the route to 78 km due to damaged roads as well as expected protest action, announced their decision early on Sunday morning but not before some groups of cyclists had already got underway.
Those that had will end their race at the M3 and return back to Cape Town along the same route.
Twitter was abuzz with activity and the hashtag #cycletour2017 quickly moved into the top five trending hashtags in the country.
Here are a few thoughts of some Twitter users.