NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Cycling

The rise of township cycling

2017-03-05 05:58
READY FOR THE SHOW: Cyclists from the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy prepare for this year’s Cape Epic. (Die Burger)
Related Links

Silver Sibiya

-

Cape Town - Interest in cycling has grown in leaps and bounds over the past few years as more cyclists turn professional and as a number of young people in the townships have taken to the sport.

Cycling academies, assisted by big corporates, have empowered many youngsters from historically disadvantaged communities. This has, in turn, seen the face of this elite sport transform.

Bonga Ngqobane, co-founder of Khayelitsha-based Bonga.Org Cycling Academy, said there was a need for young people to be given the opportunity to become involved in the sport.

No support

“It is important for them to find out if they really want to be professional or just take up the sport as a hobby,” Ngqobane said.

In 2014, Ngqobane (25) competed in the Absa Cape Epic, where he finished 198th out of 1 200 ­cyclists.

“It was a great achievement for someone who hadn’t participated in such big events and for someone with no proper training,” said Ngqobane.

Since co-founding the academy with his two friends, brothers Lubabalo (24) and Khanyiso Bongweni (26), in his parent’s garage in 2014, private organisation Answer Series has partnered with them.

However, Ngqobane said his club had not received any support for events they had staged over the past three years.

His dream is to see cycling introduced in township schools because he believes cycling is an important physical exercise and a sport that is crucial for pupils to learn.

Hidden talent

Soweto Rocks Mountain Bike Academy is also on the rise.

Busi Msimango, co-founder of the academy, said cycling may not have been viewed as a career choice by many township residents in the past, despite it always having been part of township life.

“Cycling has always been part of my life. I used to ride 20km with my father every Saturday, which made me bond with it,” she said.

Her partner, Buhle Madlala, said they had brought cycling closer to people who would normally not be able to travel long distances to participate in big events.

One of the aims of the Soweto-based club is to uncover hidden talent.

“When they participate in our events and win, they gain points that can help them participate in provincial and, eventually, international events such as the Olympics,” said Msimango.

In August, they hosted an event that had 40 participants and had planned to host a bigger one this past week, where 100 bikers were expected to race, but it had to be postponed due to rainy conditions.

Towards education

Two products of Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy, another Khayelitsha-based academy, Thulasizwe Mxenge (23) and Mthetheleli Boya (24), will be among the thousands of cyclists who will participate in the Absa Cape Epic later this month.

The event takes place from March 19 to 26.

Apart from the main prize for winning the Epic, there is also a prize for the first African rider younger than 26 – the Exxaro Development Jersey competition – which carries prize money of R50 000, which will go towards education as well as a trip to Belgium.

Velokhaya board member Luthando Kaka said the academy was one of the oldest cycling academies in South Africa – it launched in 2003.

At a national indaba in Durban last year, Cycling SA general manager Mike Bradley said the organisation had identified 32 academies across the country that were situated in townships and rural areas.

The aim was to help develop cyclists and provide them with the necessary resources, he said.

Responding to Ngqobane’s complaint that the clubs did not get much support at national level, Bradley said the ­national organisation did provide support, but that it also lacked sufficient resources.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Fredericks turns himself over to IOC ethics commission

2017-03-03 19:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 22-27 Sharks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates As it happened: Stormers 32-25 Jaguares Clinical Proteas bowlers secure series win As it happened: Cheetahs 34-28 Bulls
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 