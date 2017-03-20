Stransky on the mend after horror Cape Epic fall

Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky is out of surgery and on the mend after a horror crash in the opening Prologue of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic at Meerendal Wine Estate.

Stransky's race lasted only a few kilometres before he fell during Sunday's 26km opener to the 8-day race.

Stransky, 49, riding in his eighth Cape Epic, was left bloodied and bruised after a nasty fall, in which he broke a rib and punctured a lung.

Stransky, who was partnered by former Sharks centre Jeremy Thompson in the Grand Masters category, was rushed to hospital.

Thompson, also 49, and riding in his sixth Cape Epic, would go on to finish the Prologue alone in a time of 1:35.57 - some 19.45,1 minutes behind Prologue category winners, Switzerland's Barti Bucher and Austrian Heinz Zoerweg.



On Monday Stransky took to Twitter to thank his well wishes for their support and confirm that the surgery went well.