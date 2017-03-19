NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Cycling

Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue

2017-03-19 21:25
Cape Town - Retired Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky has crashed out of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic after a horror fall in Sunday's 26km Prologue stage at Meerendal Wine Estate.

Stransky, 49, who has turned to mountain biking following his retirement from rugby, was left with a bloodied face and was rushed to hospital after breaking a rib and puncturing a lung.

Stransky, who was competing in his eighth Cape Epic, was partnered by former Sharks centre Jeremy Thomson in the Grand Masters category.

Thomson, also 49, would go on to finish alone in a time of 1:35.57 - some 19.45,1 minutes behind Prologue category winners, Switzerland's Barti Bucher and Austrian Heinz Zoerweg.

