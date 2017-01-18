Sauser: Why I came out of retirement

Cape Town - Swiss
mountain biking maestro Christoph Sauser has come out of retirement in a bid to
win the Absa Cape Epic for a sixth time.
So what was it that persuaded him to
get back in the saddle?
“Jaroslav
(Kulhavy) asked me a few times during the year to race with him again. It began
to make me think ... and then when I started to train for the Wines2Whales in October I realised
that I quickly gained shape like in previous years,” Sauser says.
Czech
Kulhavy was, of course, Sauser’s partner in two of his victories and will be at
his side on March 19 as Team Investec Songo Specialized.
Backing them will be
two highly accomplished support teams, which Sauser says was also a factor in
making him decide to race again.
The
back-up will come from Team NAD Pro MTB’s South African pairing of Nico Bell
and Gawie Combrinck and American/Costa Rican combination of Howard Grotts and
Paolo Montoya (Spur Songo Specialized).
In recent years support teams have
become fundamental to Absa Cape Epic success and the recruitment of two quality
pairings is a clear signal of Investec Songo Specialized’s intentions.
Sauser’s
comments on how he feels after his year-long break from competition also leave
you in little doubt.
“I have never been more motivated - meaning I am fresh in
my mind and my body,” he says.
Asked
if being the first to six wins was a factor in his return, Sauser says his yearning
to succeed remained the same as when he first took the title back in 2006.
“The
sixth (win) is for the books and statistics ... which I am sure will make me proud when
I’m looking back.”
The
Sauser and Kulhavy combination has won both of the Cape Epics they have
competed in and the Swiss legend has described his partner as perhaps the most
powerful cyclist he has ever ridden alongside.
Kulhavy
won the Olympic gold medal in 2012 and silver in 2016. He has won the cross
country and marathon world championships once each and in 2011 also took home
the cross country World Cup series title.
Although
he will be targeting the World Cup circuit again this year, the Cape Epic
remains a major priority.
“It is a big challenge to try to win,” Kulhavy says.
“Christoph is coming back from retirement, so it's an amazing challenge
for us and for our whole team as well.”
Both
are alert to the fact that the field will be exceptionally strong this year.
“There are many really good teams in the overall standing, and very fast teams
just for a stage win,” Kulhavy comments.
“It will be quite hard to keep
concentrating day-by-day on (racing against) this strong field.”
Sauser
says winning would “probably need the same strengths as two years ago, but the
big difference will be the density of the field ... there are many more teams
with back-ups”.
He
will be able to fall back on his extensive knowledge of the Western Cape, where
he spends chunks of time throughout the year.
“It will be my first time racing
properly in Hermanus and I am looking forward to it. Greyton I know from the
2104 Absa Cape Epic and Grabouw I know like my own pocket from previous Epics
and especially the Wines2Whales.”
Based
in Stellenbosch when he is in South Africa, Sauser often trains in the areas
where the race is staged.
“I
had three very good build up weeks before Christmas in Stellenbosch. Then last
month I was at home in Switzerland, where I took it easy for one week and then
three weeks of great training again, which included lots of back country skiing,
snow biking, running and gym.”
Now
he is back in South Africa for the Attakwas Extreme, the Grabouw leg
of the National MTB Series and the Tankwa Trek, which he will ride with New
Zealander Sam Gaze. He will then return home before heading back to South
Africa for a few events before the Absa Cape Epic.
He
is looking forward to the “challenge of winning the Tour de France of mountain
biking”, raising awareness for the songo.info charity
and having “the very best team and equipment supporting us”.
Kulhavy
will arrive in South Africa six days before the race “as usual” after a series
of training camps and then racing in Cyprus.
He
says he is a great fan of mountain biking in this country.
“I like riding
through winelands and a lot of singletrack and technical sections ... there is
nothing boring and the weather is also perfect.”
* The 2017 Absa Cape Epic mountain bike stage
race takes place from March 19-26 and the much anticipated route can be
viewed HERE.