NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Cycling

Olympics have inspired me, says Van Dyk

2017-03-08 21:38
Ernst van Dyk (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - One of South Africa's longest-serving sportsmen, Paralympian Ernst van Dyk, gives his perspective on how the Olympic Games have played a critical role in inspiring athletes like himself.

The 43-year-old wheelchair racer and handcyclist, who won the road cycling gold medal at the Rio Paralympics last year, first represented South Africa at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

Born in Ceres in the Western Cape, Van Dyk said that in 1992 Paralympians were still regarded as "social charity".

"In those days nobody even knew there was an event like the Paralympics and our manager had to go on television to spell out what it actually meant," said Van Dyk, who was born with a congenital absence of both legs.

"At that stage the sports minister said there was no funding for something he labelled as 'social charity'."

Now, Van Dyk, who won the Boston Marathon in the United States 10 times from 2001 to 2014, said he was amazed when he compared the reception they received in London (2012) and Rio to his experiences in 1992.

"What I see now is that people have an appetite for the Paralympics," said Van Dyk.

"They want to see the people who are doing it and get insights into their stories.

"And you get able-bodied sports people looking up to their disabled colleagues, holding them up as role models. That shows how far we have come and, to me, is one of the most significant effects the Olympics have had over the years."

Having overcome many challenges during his career, Van Dyk will be speaking on sport from the athlete's perspective.

"It will be a message for the conference delegates to see the effect a sporting profession has on our athletes," he said.

"It will be about a career over a long period and the impact doing sport at a high level has on a human being."

Van Dyk said sport played a major role in society even after retirement.

"People may think you can just stop training but even in retirement you need to stay healthy, to have a good body to house a good mind.

"I firmly believe it gives your life balance. You learn about discipline and you learn how to handle things when they go wrong.

"All of those things make us better people and able to fit better into society."

Van Dyk, the 2006 Laureus Sports Star with a disability, said his biggest challenges during his career had been of a financial nature.

"To be good in your sport and to grow and compete against the best in the world, you need the resources and you need to manage those resources.

"In my career I dealt in a sport where equipment is the key to success and you have to find ways to get that equipment."

He said there was financial strain, but this could be overcome through partnerships, building networks and getting people to believe in you and support you.

Read more on:    ernst van dyk  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

BMC win Tirreno opener in record time

2017-03-08 19:55

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar leads South African recovery Elgar: One of my toughest days in the middle No winner in SARU's half-cocked overseas policy Coetzee: Transformation not about numbers On this day: 25 years ago...
WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo Lions without Bok stars for Jaguares

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Super Rugby Week 3 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 