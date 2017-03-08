Olympics have inspired me, says Van Dyk

Cape Town - One
of South Africa's longest-serving sportsmen, Paralympian Ernst van Dyk, gives his perspective on how the Olympic Games have played a critical role in
inspiring athletes like himself.
The
43-year-old wheelchair racer and handcyclist, who won the road cycling gold
medal at the Rio Paralympics last year, first represented South Africa at the Barcelona
Olympics in 1992.
Born in Ceres in the Western Cape, Van Dyk said that in 1992 Paralympians were still regarded as "social
charity".
"In
those days nobody even knew there was an event like the Paralympics and our
manager had to go on television to spell out what it actually meant," said Van
Dyk, who was born with a congenital absence of both legs.
"At
that stage the sports minister said there was no funding for something he
labelled as 'social charity'."
Now,
Van Dyk, who won the Boston Marathon in the United States 10 times from 2001 to
2014, said he was amazed when he compared the reception they received in London
(2012) and Rio to his experiences in 1992.
"What
I see now is that people have an appetite for the Paralympics," said Van Dyk.
"They want to see
the people who are doing it and get insights into their stories.
"And
you get able-bodied sports people looking up to their disabled colleagues,
holding them up as role models. That shows how far we have come and, to me, is
one of the most significant effects the Olympics have had over the years."
Having
overcome many challenges during his career, Van Dyk will be speaking on sport
from the athlete's perspective.
"It
will be a message for the conference delegates to see the effect a sporting
profession has on our athletes," he said.
"It
will be about a career over a long period and the impact doing sport at a high
level has on a human being."
Van
Dyk said sport played a major role in society even after retirement.
"People
may think you can just stop training but even in retirement you need to stay
healthy, to have a good body to house a good mind.
"I
firmly believe it gives your life balance. You learn about discipline and you
learn how to handle things when they go wrong.
"All
of those things make us better people and able to fit better into society."
Van
Dyk, the 2006 Laureus Sports Star with a disability, said his biggest
challenges during his career had been of a financial nature.
"To
be good in your sport and to grow and compete against the best in the world,
you need the resources and you need to manage those resources.
"In
my career I dealt in a sport where equipment is the key to success and you have
to find ways to get that equipment."
He
said there was financial strain, but this could be overcome through
partnerships, building networks and getting people to believe in you and
support you.