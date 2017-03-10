Main wins Tour of Good Hope

Cape Town - RoadCover’s
Kent Main ticked a significant item off his bucket list when he was crowned
Bestmed Tour of Good Hope champion in a sensational finale at the Taal Monument
near Paarl on Friday.
In
one of the tightest finishes to any road tour in South Africa, Main powered his
way up the steep climb to make up a 51-second deficit on Pro Touch’s overnight
leader Myles van Musschenbroek to snatch the title by a single second.
It
was an agonising outcome for the 24-year-old Van Musschenbroek, made more
excruciating by a wait of about 15 minutes before the timekeepers were able to
confirm the final standings.
Main
ultimately clocked an overall time of 8:31:22 over four stages after the
penultimate stage was cancelled due to extreme winds. His team-mate
Eddie van Heerden completed the podium in 8:32:22.
After
forcing his way into overall contention with a fourth-place finish in Tuesday’s
individual time-trial, Van Musschenbroek put in a desperate effort to protect
his lead up the final climb, but Main’s power on the hills ultimately made the
difference.
Stage
honours went to Dimension Data’s defending champion Stefan de Bod after he also
won Tuesday’s Buffet Olives time-trial, followed by team-mate Joseph Areruya.
Main took third place on the day.
Afterwards
the 21-year-old Main, from Linden in Johannesburg, said he felt the first major
victory of his career was a result of a more structured programme he
implemented last year.
“With
the help of my brother I set up a plan halfway through last year aimed at
training for this tour, but I always knew it would be hard to win.
“I
have often said to my mates this is one of my favourite races and one I always
wanted to win. Now that it’s happened, I’m really happy and it will boost my
career going forward.”
He
paid tribute to his Johannesburg rival, who fought all the way to protect his
overnight lead.
“Myles
was able to manage everything that came his way today and his team looked after
him really well.
“We
could not have done more to attack him and to eventually win it by one second
is more than I could have hoped for.”
Van
Musschenbroek, who lives in Rosebank in Johannesburg and works full time, was
exhausted by his final effort and said he “was seeing stars and felt dizzy” at
the end.
“Our
team has never been in this situation so from the start it was a learning
experience. But my team-mates rode perfectly to control the race.
“I
was a bit stressed out during the stage, probably from putting pressure on
myself, and I gave it absolutely everything I could on the last climb.
“But
Kent put up a great fight. It was fantastic for the race and he deserves the
win.”
Main
also won the King of the Mountain competition, with Alfa Bodyworks’ Irish
import Philip Lavery taking the points competition.
Candace
Lill of dormakaba claimed the women’s title by finishing fourth on the stage to
comfortably protect the two-minute lead she had going into the final day.
British
rider Chanel Mason and Bestmed-ASG’s An-Li Kachelhoffer had an intense duel for
the stage honours on the climb up to the Taal Monument, with Mason just
outlasting her rival. Team Spur’s Ariane Luthi finished third.
Lill
took the title in 10:46:48, followed by Mason in 10:48:41 and Kachelhoffer in
10:49:50.
The
overnight leader, from Sun Valley in Cape Town, said she went into the stage
with her priority being to defend the yellow jersey and that she had to contend
with some attacking racing throughout the stage.
“The
women really gave it their all today - I know there were five seconds between
third and fourth so people were fighting for the podium,” said the 25-year-old.
“I
think that’s great. That’s the sort of aggressive racing we want to see in
women’s cycling.”
Lill
said the final climb had been a real test for the riders.
“This
climb has everyone on their limits and it’s just a matter of hanging in there
until the end.”
With
a strong background in mountain biking, she was delighted to secure her first
win in a road racing event.
“I’m
so happy I came out on top, but I think in a way I was quite surprised.
“Obviously
I’m training for the Cape Epic so I’m fit. To win a road race was a big
accomplishment for me and this was a good test.”
Results
and general classification:
Stage 5 - La
Paris Estate to Taal Monument, Paarl - 86.7km
Elite
men results
1
Stefan de Bod 2:03:13
2
Joseph Areruya 2:03:28
3
Kent Main 2:03:30
Elite
men GC
1
Kent Main 8:31:22
2
Myles van Musschenbroek 8:31:23
3
Eddie van Heerden 8:32:22
King
of the Mountains: Kent Main
Elite
women results
1
Chanel Mason 2:46:22
2
An-Li Kachelhoffer 2:46:23
3
Ariane Luthi 2:46:38
Elite
women GC
1
Candice Lill 10:46:48
2
Chanel Mason 10:48:41
3
An-Li Kachelhoffer 10:49:50
Men
30+ GC
1
Jaco Cronje
2
Neil Timm
3
Franco Ferreira
King
of the Mountains: Jaco Cronje
Men
40+ GC
1
Thys Oosthuizen
2
Johan Naude
3
Jamie Anderson
King
of the Mountains: Jamie Anderson
Men
50+ GC
1
Paul Kraus
2
Douglas Burger
3
Shane Daniel
King
of the Mountains: Douglas Burger