Main wins Jock Tour time-trial

Cape Town - Kent Main
executed his strategy to perfection to win the opening stage of the three-day
Bestmed Jock Tour in Kaapsehoop, Mpumalanga, on Friday.
The
Dimension Data rider, who is racing without the support of a full team, set out
determined to take advantage of the 27km individual time-trial that climbed all
the way from Mbombela.
Main, who
was aiming to finish in around 55 minutes, crossed the line in a provisional
time of 54:57 to record a relatively comfortable victory over RoadCover’s Brendon Davids, who won the
one-day Jock Classic over the same roads earlier this season.
Davids’ team-mate, Mornay van Heerden,
completed the podium in 55:45.
“I think you can say that’s a pretty well-judged effort,” said Main, who showed that he is developing
into one of the country’s top tour riders after winning the five-day Tour of Good Hope by one
second in March.
“I’m ecstatic to take the win,” he said, while admitting that he battled
through the final 5km after having good rhythm early on.
Main said
he overtook several riders who left the starting chute ahead of him, but had to
dig deep as he entered the final stretch.
“Going into the last five kilometres it really started to hurt and it got
even harder in the last three kilometres.
“When it flattened out a bit in the last one-and-a-half kilometres I just
put my head down and grinded through.”
The
21-year-old pro from Linden in Johannesburg will pull on the yellow jersey for
tomorrow’s 140km stage, which features 2 900m of climbing.
“The main objective now is to win the tour, but I think it’s going to be really hard. I’m going to have to race really smart
over the next two stages and not give too much away.
“Hopefully I won’t lose any time tomorrow, but I don’t think it will be a day where I
will gain any time either.”
Team Garmin’s Yolandi du Toit, who has been
focusing on mountain biking in recent years, made a victorious return to the
road to finish ahead of Cycle4Cansa winner Carla Oberholzer and Zanri Rossouw.
The former
947 Cycle Challenge champion stopped the clock on 1:05:57 and credited her
mountain biking experience for her impressive ride.
“In mountain biking all the races are kind of like an individual
time-trial so I felt very comfortable with it all because of how similar it
was. I just went out and rode like it was a mountain bike stage,” she said.
“Coming from a road background, it will always have a special place in my
heart so I really enjoyed today.”
The
32-year-old from the neighbouring town of White River said she did not expect
the victory and was very pleased with her effort.
Like Main,
she is competing without the support of a team and admitted that she was unsure
of what to expect tomorrow.
“I’m just going to try and follow wheels and see if I can hold on to first
place.”
The Bestmed
Jock Tour, which is presented by Rudy Project, finishes on Sunday.
Stage 1
- 27km individual time-trial
Men
1. Kent
Main 54:57
2. Brendon
Davids 55:17
3. Mornay
van Heerden 55:45
4. Jayde
Julius 55:55
5. Gregory
de Vink 56:31
6. James
Fourie 56:58
7. Myles
van Musschenbroek 58:04
8. Ben Melt
Swanepoel 58:14
9. Byron
Munton 59:03
10.
Luthando Kaka 59:06
Women
1. Yolandi
du Toit 1:05:57
2. Carla
Oberholzer 1:07:27
3. Zanri
Rossouw 1:11:58
4. Cherise
Willeit 1:12:11
5. Dalene
van der Leek 1:12:22
6. Elmari
de Wet 1:15:28
7. Nadia
Visser 1:15:40
8. Jodi
Zulberg 1:16:20
9. Ronet
Human 1:16:28
10. Heidi
Dalton 1:16:48