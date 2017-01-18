Italian duo back with serious intent

Cape Town - Last year Italians Damiano Ferraro and
Samuele Porro arrived at the Absa Cape Epic as dark horses.
They had competed
with distinction on the world marathon circuit, but how would they manage the
rigours of eight days of racing?
Very well, as it turned out. The amiable
Italian pairing won a stage and swept to third place overall on their first
attempt at the Untamed African MTB Race.
In 2017 their opponents will be alert to
the challenge, but Team Trek Selle San Marco is gearing up for a serious
assault. The pair has been encouraged by the 2017 route, which they believe
will play to their strengths as climbers.
“We have studied the new stages and I
believe that they suit us and the way we race,” said Porro.
“Above all they are
perfect for our qualities as climbers.”
Ferraro added: “For marathon and long
distances specialists, more kilometres will not be a problem. Indeed,
it can be an advantage and the added climbing will be in our favour because we
are familiar with long climbs.”
“We will be at the start with even more
experience but we will be also aware that the level of the competition will be
higher,” said Ferraro.
“It would be nice to win a stage again and try to take
the best place possible on the overall ranking.”
The pair is well into a highly structured
and intense training programme for the Absa Cape Epic.
“Until now I have been
able to train very well, helped by an unusually hot and rainless winter here in
Italy. Now we’re ready to go to Calpe in Spain (for a training camp). Then we
will train in South Africa for a couple of weeks before the race ... I think it
is really important to train in South Africa to be competitive at 100%.”
They have both become fans of the Absa Cape
Epic.
“The Cape Epic is what you call ‘the race
par excellence’,” said Ferraro.
“It has amazing stages and routes. Everything
is perfect.”
“It’s just amazing! I took part last year
having heard it was a really important and well-organised event in one of the
best places in the world for mountain biking,” added Porro.
“I must say that it
was even better than I expected. It’s difficult to find
a similar standard in mountain bike races all over the world.”
Importantly, they have a strong back up
team this year. Their countryman Fabian Rabensteiner and formidable Russian
champion Alexey Medvedev, who notched up some impressive results in 2016, will
be their support and on hand to help if required.
The other top contenders will know to keep
an eye on Ferraro and Porro this year, but the Italians will expect to spring a
surprise or two.
* The 2017 Absa Cape Epic mountain bike stage
race takes place from March 19-26 and the much anticipated route can be
viewed HERE