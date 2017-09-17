Davids achieves career first with Jock Tour title

Cape Town - In-form
Brendon Davids achieved a career first when he raced to victory in the
three-day Bestmed Jock Tour, which culminated at the Mbombela Stadium in
Mpumalanga on Sunday.
The
RoadCover pro finished the 138km final stage, which included 3 100m of ascent, in third to cement
his overall lead in what is, on paper, South Africa’s toughest road cycling event.
Stage 3
was won by ProTouch’s James Fourie with Dimension Data’s Kent Main, who wore the yellow
jersey on Saturday after winning the opening day individual time-trial, in
second.
ProTouch’s Jayde Julius finished runner-up in
the general classification after a gutsy long-distance attack that saw him take
the honours in Saturday’s 154km stage over Spitskop and Long Tom Pass.
Completing
the overall podium was his team-mate Myles van Musschenbroek, who has been on
top of his game after returning from injury earlier this month.
“I’m happy with how this weekend turned out, it’s a really cool feeling,” said Davids, a former African
continental mountain bike champion who switched to the road after missing out
on selection for the Rio Olympics.
“It’s my first tour win, the first time I’ve worn a yellow jersey on the road,
so I’m pretty happy with how things have turned out,” said the 23-year-old from Fourways
in Johannesburg.
He
explained that he had started the stage with the sole intention of holding on
to the yellow jersey, which he secured the previous day after just failing to
haul in a tiring Julius.
The final
day included the feared Boulders climb early on, but it was status quo for the
GC contenders until they hit the base of the Hilltop ascent after 131km of
racing.
Team
ProTouch showed their hand first on the climb when Pieter Seyffert and Gustav
Basson tried to set Julius up for a final assault on yellow, but Davids was
content to follow the wheels of Main and team-mate Mornay van Heerden.
RoadCover’s Clint Hendricks then paced Davids
up to the three attackers, with Main on Davids’ wheel. Job done, Hendricks peeled
off, leaving Davids and Main to continue the uphill battle.
“Pieter and Gustav had gone too deep so they left Jayde isolated and it
was just him, Kent and myself from there,” said Davids.
“Halfway up, I attacked on one of the switchbacks and only Kent really
responded. Jayde laboured onto the wheel and I knew the next move would be the
one that would give us the gap.”
The former
team-mates duly disposed of Julius only to realise there was one more hurdle to
clear.
“With two kilometres to go we realised there was another rider up the
road,” said Davids.
“I completely buried myself to try and get within a winning distance, but
it was too little too late.”
The new
champion said he was waiting for a visa to come through to race overseas and
was only able to confirm his entry a few days before the start.
“I had a big week of training coming into the tour so, to be honest, I
didn’t think I’d have as good a time-trial as I did. I thought we’d ride for Mornay if he had a good
opening stage.
“But one thing led to another and my legs continued to do well.”
Julius’ attacking riding saw him take both
the Optimum Financial Services king of the mountains and points jerseys.
Demacon’s overnight leader Carla Oberholzer
won her second stage in a row to secure overall victory in what she termed as “probably the most difficult road
tour in South Africa”.
Stage 1
winner Yolandi du Toit, riding for Garmin, minimised her losses to take second
ahead of former national road champion Cherise Willeit.
Oberholzer,
from Clarens in the Free State, was part of a three-woman sprint for the finish
after she and Bestmed-ASG’s Sanet Coetzee formed an early breakaway a mere 3km after the start.
They were
joined by Willeit, Lynette Burger, Zanri Roussouw, Du Toit and Daleen van der
Leek soon after Boulders and the group stayed together until Hilltop.
“We got a decent gap on the others on Hilltop and rolled together until
the finish, where we sprinted it out,” said Oberholzer.
The
32-year-old said the overall victory had been her objective and she was
extremely happy with the outcome.
“The main goal today was to keep the lead and anything we took on top of
that was a bonus. It’s always great when you pull something like this off with great
teamwork.”
Bestmed’s marketing executive Chris Luyt
announced that the medical scheme would donate R200 for every member who
completed the Jock Tour, split equally among Cansa and Helping Hands, a
corporate social investment driven by Clicks.
Provisional
results
Stage 3
Men
1. James
Fourie 4:01:25
2. Kent
Main 4:01:57
3. Brendon
Davids 4:01:57
4. Jayde
Julius 4:02:26
5. Thando
Zothe 4:02:57
6. Gustav
Basson 4:03:12
7. Gregory
de Vink 4:03:38
8. Ben Melt
Swanepoel 4:03:52
9. Ricardo
Broxham 4:03:55
10. Myles
van Musschenbroek 4:09:29
Women
1. Carla
Oberholzer 4:59:28
2. Yolandi
du Toit 4:59:29
3. Cherise
Willeit 4:59:31
4. Dalene
van der Leek 5:01:14
5. Zanri
Rossouw 5:01:57
6. Lynette
Burger 5:03:16
7. Sanet
Coetzee 5:03:36
8. Susan
Melmed 5:22:00
9. Kristen
Louw 5:22:00
10. Zanele
Tshoko 5:24:13
Overall
Men
1. Brendon
Davids 9:10:50
2. Jayde
Julius 9:12:44
3. Myles
van Musschenbroek 9:18:22
Women
1. Carla
Oberholzer 11:35:37
2. Yolandi
du Toit 11:40:12
3. Cherise
Willeit 11:49:33