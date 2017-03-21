Cape Epic second stage shortened

Cape Town - Stage 2 of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic has been shortened to 62km and will finish in Caledon after leaving Hermanus.

Tuesday's second stage had been scheduled to be 102km and finish in Greyton but race medics warned that a combination of heat and humidity could endanger the health of riders.

“This is a big decision for us and we have never done it before in 14 years of staging the race, but the safety of our riders is paramount,” said Absa Cape Epic CEO Lynn Naudé.

Stage 1 had also taken place in challenging heat.

