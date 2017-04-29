Yates takes stage, leads Tour of Romandie

Leysin - British climbing specialist Simon Yates grabbed the overall lead in the Tour of Romandie on Saturday by capturing the fourth stage ahead of Sunday's concluding time trial.

The 24-year-old Orica rider put over a minute between himself and previous overall leader Fabio Felline after a decisive break at the 5km mark before outsprinting Australia's Richie Porte to the line.

Britain's Chris Froome, preparing for an assault on a fourth Tour de France, was 1:15 off the pace.

Yates and Porte finished 30 seconds ahead of Emanuel Buchmann and 43 seconds ahead of Tejay van Garderen.

Yates will take an overall lead of 19 seconds into Sunday's finale, a 17km time trial around the streets of Lausanne.