NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Warbasse wins Swiss 4th stage, Caruso in yellow

2017-06-13 18:09
Larry Warbasse (Getty Images)
Related Links

Lausanne - American Larry Warbasse won Tuesday's Tour of Switzerland fourth stage at Villars-sur-Ollon as Italy's Damiano Caruso pulled on the leader's yellow jersey.

Warbasse, 26, was the lone survivor from a 150km breakaway in the mountain stage, and reached the summit finish 40 seconds ahead of Caruso, who took the overall race lead from Australian sprinter Michael Matthews.

The yellow jersey has now changed hands four times in four days, with BMC rider Caruso 15 seconds clear of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk.

It was the first win of his career for Aquablue rider Warbasse, a former member of the now-defunct Swiss team IAM Cycling, after he found himself a minute clear of his fellow escapees with only 2.3km remaining.

"I love this race, l love Switzerland, I was on IAM for two years," an emotional Warbasse said.

"It felt like a home race today. Everybody was yelling my name and I'm so happy."

AG2R La Mondiale's Domenico Pozzovivo finished four seconds behind Caruso and Kruijswijk on the day to move third in the overall standings.

Wednesday's 222km fifth stage from Bex to Cevio is the longest of the nine-day Tour of Switzerland, which is one of two main pre-Tour de France warm-up events, despite losing prestige compared to the Criterium du Dauphine in recent years.

While the winner of the Dauphine went on to win the Tour in four out of five years from 2012 to 2016, the last time a Swiss Tour champion also claimed Grand Boucle glory was Belgian great Eddy Merckx in 1974 - although disgraced American Lance Armstrong did that particular double in 2001 before being stripped of both results for doping.

Results from the 150.2km fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland from Bern to Villars-sur-Ollon on Tuesday:

Stage

1. Larry Warbasse (USA/ABS) 3hr 48min 55sec, 2. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BMC) at 0:40, 3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/LNL) 0:40, 4. Simon Spilak (SLO/KAT) 0:40, 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 0:44, 6. Mathias Frank (SWI/ALM) 0:47, 7. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 0:59, 8. Miguel Ángel López (COL/AST) 1:07, 9. Mikel Nieve (ESP/SKY) 1:20, 10. Rui Costa (POR/EAU) 1:34

Overall

1. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BMC) 12hr 08min 35sec, 2. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/LNL) at 0:15, 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 0:24, 4. Simon Spilak (SLO/KAT) 0:24, 5. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 0:31, 6. Mathias Frank (SWI/ALM) 0:33, 7. Mikel Nieve (ESP/SKY) 1:09, 8. Rui Costa (POR/EAU) 1:10, 9. Valerio Conti (ITA/EAU) 1:20, 10. Miguel Ángel López (COL/AST) 1:25.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA Commonwealth athletics team announced

2017-06-13 16:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Look away Proteas fans: Cricket's most comical run out ever? Cheetahs, Kings Super Rugby fate sealed? Boks boast Bismarck 2.0 in Marx Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Highlanders hand Lions second tour loss
5 talking points: Boks v France, 1st Test Smith 'hurt' over Proteas' Champions Trophy exit Kepler questions AB's captaincy Benni McCarthy to be unveiled as new CT City coach Anderson climbs 19 places in latest rankings

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 