NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Vinokourov in court on race-fixing charges

2017-05-20 10:24
Alexandre Vinokourov (AFP Photo)
Related Links

Brussels - The 2012 Olympic cycling champion Alexandre Vinokourov is to face trial accused of paying off a rival in the final few hundred metres of the Belgian classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege race, a court said on Friday.

The 43-year-old Kazakh and London Games road race champion denies agreeing a deal with Russian Alexandr Kolobnev while racing towards the finish line in 2010 as the pair led the race, a huge event on the Belgian sports calendar.

Their lawyers have two weeks to provide evidence that would avoid a trial or go to court later this year.

Vinokourov is alleged to have agreed to pay Kolobnev 150 000 to let him win the race.

The case is based on email exchanges between the riders as well as two payments of 100 000 and 50 000 made in July and December of that year.

Both have denied the accusations after the case first came to light when Swiss and Italian media uncovered the matter and the International Cycling Union took action.

Vinokourov won the Tour of Spain in 2006, was third in the Tour de France in 2003 and was banned for a year for blood doping in 2007.

Read more on:    alexandre vinokourov  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

McGregor applies for Nevada fight licence - reports

2017-05-20 06:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock: Hougaard at No 9 for Boks! Crusaders beat Chiefs in brutal Fiji clash Gutsy Stormers overpower Blues at Newlands S18: Hopes of SA-staged final dip Rebels refuse to be cut from Super Rugby
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 