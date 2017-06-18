NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Spilak wraps up Tour of Switzerland title

2017-06-18 18:41
Simon Spilak (AFP)
Lausanne - Slovenian Simon Spilak claimed his second overall Tour of Switzerland victory on Sunday, as Rohan Dennis won the closing time trial in Schaffhausen.

Katusha rider Spilak took a 52 second advantage over Damiano Caruso into the final day, and he finished four seconds behind the Italian in fifth on the day to secure the yellow jersey.

The 30-year-old also won the title in 2015, and he will go into July's Tour de France hoping to become the first man to complete the Tour of Switzerland-Grand Boucle double since Belgian great Eddy Merckx in 1974.

Australian Dennis, 27, went into the ninth stage as the favourite, and he completed the 28.6km course 29 seconds quicker than his team-mate Stefan Keung as Caruso completed a BMC clean sweep of the top three.

The win was Dennis' third in time trials this season, while he also won the 6km prologue in Switzerland last week.

Tour of Switzerland results after the ninth and final stage, a 28.6km time trial around Schaffhausen on Sunday:

Stage

1. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BMC) 28.6km in 36min 30sec, 2. Stefan Keung (SWI/BMC) at 0:29, 3. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BMC) 0:47, 4. Jon Izagirre (ESP/BAH) 0:51, 5. Simon Spilak (SLO/KAT) 0:51, 6. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/LNL) 0:54, 7. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 0:58, 8. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 1:00, 9. Tejay Van Garderen (USA/BMC) 1:02, 10. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CAN) 1:04.

Overall

1. Simon Spilak (SLO/Katusha) 28hr 37min 11sec, 2. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BMC) at 0:48, 3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/LNL) 1:08, 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 2:37, 5. Rui Costa (POR/EAU) 3:09, 6. Jon Izagirre (ESP/BAH) 3:51, 7. Mathias Frank (SWI/ALM) 4:00, 8. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 4:14, 9. Mikel Nieve (ESP/SKY) 4:47, 10. Peio Bilbao (ESP/AST) 5:30.

