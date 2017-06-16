NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Spilak in yellow after solo mountain win

2017-06-16 18:49
Simon Spilak (AFP)
Related Links

Lausanne - Former champion Simon Spilak climbed into the overall lead in the Tour of Switzerland on Friday with a solo breakaway to a summit finish of the seventh stage at Solden in Austria.

Spain's Ion Izzagirre and American rider Joe Dombrowski kept pressure on 2015 winner Spilak after the largely flat stage ended with a long, steep climb to the Tiefenbach Glacier at 2 780m.

The Slovak finished strongly, however, and not only won the stage but took the overall lead from Thursday's stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo, who struggled badly on Friday losing around 2:40.

Katusha rider Spilak, 30, finds himself in a powerful position to repeat his 2015 overall win as he leads Damiano Caruso of BMC by 52 seconds and Steven Kruijswijk by 1:05.

Results and standings after the 7th stage of Tour de Switzerland, a a 160.8km ride from Zernez to Soelden on Friday:

Stage

1. Simon Spilak (SLO/KAT) 3hr 58min 36sec (average: 40.4 km/h), 2. Jon Izagirre (ESP/BAH) at 0:22, 3. Joe Dombrowski (USA/CAN) 0:36, 4. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BMC) 1:04, 5. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/LNL) 1:04, 6. Jan Hirt (CZE/CCC) 1:07, 7. Rein Taaramae (EST/KAT) 1:33, 8. Mikel Nieve (ESP/SKY) 1:47, 9. Rui Costa (POR/EAU) 1:53, 10. Peio Bilbao (ESP/AST) 2:40

Overall

1. Simon Spilak (SLO/Katusha) 26hr 02min 16sec, 2. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BMC) at 0:52, 3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/LNL) 1:05, 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 2:28, 5. Rui Costa (POR/EAU) 2:35, 6. Mathias Frank (SWI/ALM) 2:51, 7. Mikel Nieve (ESP/SKY) 2:54, 8. Jon Izagirre (ESP/BAH) 3:51, 9. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) 4:07, 10. Peio Bilbao (ESP/AST) 4:10

Read more on:    simon spilak  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kovalev walks off stage in build-up to rematch with Ward

2017-06-16 09:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB ‘away with the fairies’ EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas No downside in SA teams joining PRO12 - coach Players stunned by blimp horror crash at US Open Rampant All Blacks run Samoa ragged
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 