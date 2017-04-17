NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Scarponi takes shock Alps stage win

2017-04-17 21:09
Michele Scarpon (Getty Images)
Rome - Italian veteran Michele Scarponi took his first victory in four years as he claimed victory on Monday's opening stage of the Tour of the Alps.

The 37-year-old outsprinted Briton Geraint Thomas and Thibaut Pinot of France to claim the early lead of the race following a 142km stage from Kufstein to Innsbruck in Austria.

The race is one of the key warm-up events ahead of next month's Giro d'Italia, the first of the year's Grand Tours.

Scarponi won the Alps Tour in 2011, the same year he took Giro honours.

He will be the leader of the Kazakh team Astana at the Giro this year following an injury to compatriot Fabio Aru.

Thomas and Pinot are expected to challenge for overall Giro victory alongside Vuelta a Espana champion Nairo Quintana and Italian Vincenzo Nibali - a winner of all three Grand Tours.

Results from Monday's 142km opening stage of the Tour of the Alps from Kufstein to Innsbruck in Austria:

1. Michele Scarponi (ITA/Astana) 3hr 32min 15sec, 2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) same time, 3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Fdj) s.t., 4. Davide Formolo (ITA/Cannondale) s.t., 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.

Overall standings

1. Michele Scarponi (ITA/Astana) 3hr 32min 15sec, 2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) at 4sec, 3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Fdj) 6, 4. Davide Formolo (ITA/Cannondale) 10, 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.

Read more on:    michele scarponi  |  cycling
