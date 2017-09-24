Sagan wins historic third straight world title

Bergen - Slovakia's
Peter Sagan pipped Norway's Alexander Kristoff in a photo-finish to win
a historic third straight world title in Bergen on Sunday.
Sagan
emerged out of the final corner in the perfect position on Kristoff's
shoulder and just had enough to edge past the home favourite as
Australia's Michael Matthews took third.
After his win, Sagan
dedicated his victory to Italian Michele Scarponi, who died in April
following a crash with a van near his home in Italy - he would have
turned 38 on Monday.
"I want to dedicate this third world title
first to Michele Scarponi because he has his birthday tomorrow. I'm very
sorry this year, I want to wish luck to his family.
"And secondly
I want to dedicate this victory to my wife, she's expecting a baby.
It's a very nice finish to this season, I'm very happy."
Sagan had
revealed on Saturday that his preparation for the race had been
disrupted by "sickness" and that he wasn't at his best.
He had
hardly been seen throughout the 267.5km race but was part of the small
group that made it to the final kilometre to contest the sprint finish.
And
in winning he joined a select group of riders, including Belgian legend
Eddy Merckx as three-time world champions, and the first to do so in
successive years.
"It's something special, for sure it doesn't change anything, but for me it's something very nice," he added.
Despite
the length of the race it was only in the final 15km that a significant
break was made that threatened to go all the way to the line.
Frenchman
Julian Alaphilippe attacked on the final ascent of Salmon Hill, the one
climb on the 19km street circuit the peloton tackled 12 times.
Only Italian Gianni Moscon could follow him but was then dropped with 4.5km left.
Alaphilippe
couldn't hold on, though, and coming into the final few bends a select
group of 26 riders was there to fight for victory.
Only now did Sagan make his move and Kristoff didn't have the strength to hold him off.
Sagan
admitted that he thought Alaphilippe, who looked hugely impressive when
he attacked, leaving the likes of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet
and former world champion Philippe Gilbert in his wake, might stay away.
"It's not easy guys, in the last 5km I said already it's done, he (Alaphilippe) has gone," said Sagan.
"After,
guys were changing in front, after I tried to go in a breakaway, after
(Fernando) Gaviria tried to close (the gap) and after it came for a
sprint - it's unbelievable!"
Despite his disappointment in
missing out on becoming the second ever Norwegian world champion,
Kristoff flashed Sagan a wry smile as he shook his hand.
"He (Kristoff) is racing at home, I'm sorry but I'm very happy to win again!" said Sagan.
Earlier
in the day a 10-man breakaway had set off from the flag but despite
quickly building a 10-minute advantage, they had been gobbled up with
80km left.
Another eight-man group with big-hitters including
Dutchman Lars Boom and Tim Wellens of Belgium got clear but could never
stretch their lead much beyond 30-seconds and they were brought back
with 25km to go.
Alaphilippe at one point to have the strength to
go the whole way but just as the drama intensified with 3km to go, a
technical glitch meant the television cameras lost track of the racers.
By
the time they came into the view of stationary cameras in the final
kilometre, Alaphilippe had been caught and a sprint finish was a
certainty.
At that point, few could have doubted that Sagan would prevail.