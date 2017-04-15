Lightning Shmeleva strikes twice in Hong Kong

Hong Kong - Russia's Daria Shmeleva won her second title at the Track Cycling World Championships on Saturday with a breakneck ride in the women's time trial which shattered the hopes of home favourite Sarah Lee.

Shmeleva clocked the fastest time over 500m of 33.282sec, 0.1sec faster than Germany's Miriam Welte, while Russian defending champion Anastasia Voynova took bronze.

Hong Kong's Lee briefly led the timings before the last three riders went out and relegated last year's silver-medallist, who won sprint bronze on Friday, to fourth place.

Shmeleva, 22, moves on to three career rainbow jerseys after she successfully defended her team sprint title alongside Voynova earlier this week at the Hong Kong Velodrome.

"I know that I'm a world champion in two events here, but it hasn't sunk in yet," Shmeleva said.

"If you ask me tomorrow morning probably I can tell you what I feel."

Spain's Albert Torres led the men's omnium standings ahead of Benjamin Thomas after a crash-filled elimination race, the third of the event's four disciplines.

Poland's Szymon Sajnok went down twice before being eliminated, while Denmark's Casper Pedersen and Lindsay De Vylder of Belgium also hit the deck.

Midway through the fourth night of competition, Australia top the medals table with three golds, one ahead of Russia.