Quintana takes Tirreno stage, overall lead

Rome - Colombian
climber Nairo Quintana pulled on the leader's blue jersey after a solo
finish to win the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Saturday.
The Movistar rider broke away from his rivals with two kilometres to
go, crossing comfortably ahead of the British duo of Sky's Geraint
Thomas, at 18 seconds, and Orica's Adam Yates at 24 seconds.
"I wasn't sure of what I could do today as I had been sick a few days
ago but our tactic was to have someone ahead before I launched my
attack and that's what happened with (Jonathan) Castroviejo," said
Quintana of his Spanish team-mate.
The win after 187km between Montalto di Castro and Monte Terminillo
allowed the South American to take the overall race lead from Australian
Rohan Dennis.
"The advantage I have on GC (general classification) now is
significant. It gives me some confidence ahead of the second half of the
race."
Sunday's mountainous fifth stage covers 210km from Rieti, through the
Apennine Mountains before seven steep climbs to the Torretta pass,
towards the finish line at Fermo.
Results from the fourth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico, held over
187km between Montalto di Castro and Monte Terminillo on Saturday:
Stage
1. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 5hr 27min 22sec (average: 34.3km/h), 2.
Geraint Thomas (GBR/SKY) at 0:18sec, 3. Adam Yates (GBR/ORI) 0:24, 4.
Rigoberto Uran (COL/CAN) 0:24, 5. Simon Spilak (SLO/KAT) 0:29, 6. Tom
Dumoulin (NED/GIA) 0:41, 7. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 0:41, 8. Mikel
Landa (ESP/SKY) 0:41, 9. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ) 0:46, 10. Primož Roglic
(SLO/LNL) 0:51.
Overall
1. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar) 16hr 34min 46sec, 2. Adam Yates
(GBR/ORI) at 0:33, 3. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ) 0:56, 4. Jonathan
Castroviejo (ESP/MOV) 1:01, 5. Rohan Dennis (AUS/BMC) 1:06, 6. Tom
Dumoulin (NED/GIA) 1:19, 7. Primoz Roglic (SLO/LNL) 1:19, 8. Geraint
Thomas (GBR/SKY) 1:23, 9. Daniel Moreno (ESP/MOV) 1:27, 10. Domenico
Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) 1:29.