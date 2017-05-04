NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Quintana ready for double dose of Grand Tour triumph

2017-05-04 22:25
Nairo Quintana (Getty Images)
Related Links

Alghero - Colombia's Nairo Quintana is ready to attempt a rare Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double, and warned rivals the first shots in the battle for an epic pink jersey could be fired on Tuesday.

Quintana, the first Colombian to win the Giro d'Italia, in 2014, will start the 100th edition on Friday tipped to beat former two-time winner and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali of Italy to the top step of the podium.

An eventual triumph in Milan on May 28 would hand the 27-year-old climbing specialist impetus for his attempt to add the yellow jersey to a pink jersey in the same calendar year - a feat last achieved by deceased Italian great Marco Pantani in 1998.

Due to the simultaneous difficulties of recovering from the Giro - a "harder race than the Tour," said Quintana - and keeping top form for July, it is considered stage racing's Holy Grail.

This year's Giro route, which also includes two individual time trials, will give Quintana ample opportunity to test his rivals, mainly in a climb-heavy third week that Nibali has described as "terrible".

But the Colombian said on Tuesday's fourth stage, a 181 km race which begins in Cefalu, Sicily and finishes on the slopes of Mount Etna, will give him an early idea of who will pose a threat once the race heads into the rarified air of the high mountains where Quintana usually excels.

"It won't be decisive, but the stage to Etna is important because it will give me an indication of my form and an indicaton of who the real GC (general classification) contenders could be for the final week," said Quintana.

The fourth stage comes a day after the first of three rest days on Monday, but Nibali warned it will be even harder than the stage to Etna -- the tallest active volcano in Europe -- he raced in 2011.

"We have 4000 metres of vertical climbing to do and it comes after a few nervous stages in Sardinia," said Nibali.

"It's a different ascent compared to six years ago. This way is harder, and it comes after a rest day."

Given he has not yet won the Tour de France, finishing as the race's best climber in 2013 and best overall young rider in 2013 and 2015, Quintana's double bid could be regarded as ambitious.

At July's Tour de France, for example, the Colombian will be up against the likes of former three-time winner and defending champion Chris Froome of Britain.

But Quintana, who has raced for Movistar since 2012, said the secret to unlocking victory in the world's most prestigious bike race is controlling how the peloton race it.

When it comes to the Giro, the roads and climbs are actually more difficult. Quintana, though, is still relishing the chance of a second triumph.

"In terms of racing, the Giro is harder than the Tour de France. It is the way the riders race the Tour that makes it difficult," he said.

"I've never attempted to win the Giro and the Tour in the same year, so I don't really know what it will be like.

"It's the 100th edition of the Giro, so I was never likely to miss it. I'm happy to be here representing all of Colombia, and Latin Americans.

"But to do the double, you first have to win the Giro! We'll see at the end of it all whether I succeeed or not."

Read more on:    giro d'italia  |  nairo quintana  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wiping world records 'not cowardly' - IAAF

2017-05-04 22:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Mallett: PE needs a Super Rugby franchise SA Rugby willing to defend its 'quota stance' Sharks won't see Bosch for a while Heart scare for Wayne Parnell
Bok flyhalf v France? It has to be Jantjies Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 