Porte wins, Henao takes Paris-Nice lead

2017-03-11 19:39
Sergio Henao (Gallo Images)
Nice - Australia's Richie Porte claimed victory on the penultimate seventh stage of the Paris-Nice atop the Col de la Couillole on Saturday, but Colombia's Sergio Henao claimed the overall lead.

France's Julian Alaphilippe had held the leader's yellow jersey since Wednesday but he was left behind on the challenging final climb and came home more than two and a half minutes behind.

The Col de la Couillole, which stands 1 678m tall to the north of Nice, is the highest finish in the 75-year history of the Paris-Nice. Porte finished 20 seconds clear of Spain's former Tour de France winner Alberto Contador.

The BMC rider, who won the Paris-Nice in 2013 and 2015, attacked in the final three kilometres to secure victory on the queen stage of this year's race.

Henao faded towards the end of the stage and was beaten for third place by Ireland's Dan Martin.

Nevertheless, he now leads by 30 seconds from Martin and 31 seconds from Contador ahead of Sunday's eighth and final stage, a 115.5km loop to the north of Nice featuring five climbs.

Read more on:    sergio henao  |  cycling
Quintana takes Tirreno stage, overall lead

2017-03-11 18:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
