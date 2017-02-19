NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Oman winner Hermans hails 'beautiful' maiden Tour

2017-02-19 14:20
Ben Hermans (Getty)
Related Links

Muscat - Belgium's Ben Hermans has celebrated "the most beautiful" first big win of his career in the Tour of Oman on Sunday.

Alexander Kristoff took the final day honours in a sprint with 30-year-old Hermans avoiding any mishaps in the closing sixth stage.

The BMC rider had topped the overall standings since surprising a group of better fancied rivals with a late attack to win Wednesday's second stage.

He followed that up with Saturday's penultimate mountain stage to set up the win which comes after his second place finish in last month's Tour of Valencia.

Hermans' main claim to fame up to this season was serving as lieutenant to his more decorated compatriot Philippe Gilbert.

But after the former world champion's move to Quick Step Hermans has capitalised on what he says is his "newfound responsibility and freedom" at BMC.

"To be worthy of this confidence I worked really hard over the winter, that's clearly the reason behind my early season form," he said.

Looking ahead he added: "The aim now will be to build on this in the Ardennes classics."

Kristoff, followed across the line in Muscat by Eduard Grosu of Romania and Italy's Sacha Modolo, was annexing his third stage of the race.

The Katusha rider described the final dash for the line at the end of a 152 kilometre ride as "very complicated" due to the headwind on Muscat's Muttrah Corniche.

The Norwegian added: "This week is going to give me a lot of confidence before my main objectives, the Nieuwsblad (a one day race in Belgium) and the Paris-Nice."

In the general rankings, Portuguese rider Rui Costa came in second at 22sec with Italian Fabio Aru in third at 35sec.

Hermans adds his name to a roll of honour in Oman that includes cycling greats Chris Froome and last year's winner Vincenzo Nibali.

Results of the Tour of Oman 152 kilometre sixth and final stage in Muscat on Sunday:

1. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha) 2hr 57min 03sec, 2. Eduard Grosu (ROM) s.t., 3. Sacha Modolo (ITA) s.t., 4. Bert Van Lerberghe (BEL) s.t., 5. Manuel Belleti (ITA) s.t., 6. Ramon Sinkeldam (NED) s.t., 7. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) s.t., 8. Lasse Hanssen (DEN) s.t., 9. Kristian Sbaragli (ITA) s.t., 10. Roy Jans (BEL) s.t.

Overall

1. Ben Hermans (BEL/BMC) 20hr 56min 20sec, 2. Rui Costa (POR) at 22sec, 3. Fabio Aru (ITA) 35, 4. Merhawi Kudus (ERY) 58, 5. Tsgabu Grmay (ETH) 1:12, 6. Romain Bardet (FRA) 1:17, 7. Mathias Frank (SUI) 1:19, 8. Lachlan Morton (AUS) 1:21, 9. Giovanni Visconti (ITA) 1:33, 10. Nathan Haas (AUS) 1:38.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

BSA takes legal steps to recover boxers’ money

2017-02-19 06:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Family open up over Joost's final moments SA-born former Wallaby star dies 'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Proteas win rain-reduced Hamilton ODI As it happened: Mamelodi Sundowns v TP Mazembe
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 