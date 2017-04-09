NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Olympic champion Van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix

2017-04-09 17:47
Greg van Avermaet (Getty Images)
Roubaix - Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet won his first 'Monument' race with victory in the prestigious Paris-Roubaix one-day classic on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Belgian outsprinted Czech Zdenek Stybar in the iconic outdoor Roubaix velodrome at the end of the 257km long 'Hell of the North' cobbled classic.

But it was a disappointing end to the glorious career of 36-year-old Belgian Tom Boonen -- the joint record four-time winner in Roubaix -- who could manage only 13th in his final race.

Sebastian Langeveld took third place in a sprint finish between five riders in the velodrome while last year's winner Mathew Hayman of Australia came home in 11th.

But victory continued a remarkable spring for Van Avermaet, the road race champion in Rio last August.

It was his fourth win on the cobbles this year alongside a second place finish at last week's Tour of Flanders, despite a late crash.

Results from the 257km Paris-Roubaix one-day classic on Sunday:

1. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/BMC) 5hr 41min 07sec, 2. Zdenek Stybar (CZE/QST) same time, 3. Sebastian Langeveld (NED/CAN) s.t., 4. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TRE) s.t., 5. Gianni Moscon (ITA/SKY) s.t., 6. Arnaud Dmare (FRA/FDJ) at 12sec, 7. Andre Greipel (GER/LOT) s.t., 8. Edward Theuns (BEL/TRE) s.t., 9. Adrien Petit (FRA/DEN) s.t., 10. John Degenkolb (GER/TRE) s.t.

Selected others:

11. Mathew Hayman (AUS/ORI) s.t., 13. Tom Boonen (BEL/QST) 13

