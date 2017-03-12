NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Henao beats Contador by 2 seconds for Paris-Nice win

2017-03-12 18:54
Sergio Henao (Gallo Images)
Nice - Colombia's Sergio Henao lifted his troubled Sky team's spirits with a two-second success over Alberto Contador in the Paris-Nice on Sunday.

Henao set up the win when grabbing a half-minute lead in the 'Race to the Sun' with fourth in Saturday's penultimate stage.

But Henao, following up Team Sky's win with Geraint Thomas last year, only scraped home in the face of a determined challenge from Contador.

The Spaniard, placed third at 31 seconds at the start of the day, took second in the closing stage behind his fellow countryman David de la Cruz.

Team Sky have won five of the past six editions courtesy of Bradley Wiggins (2012), Richie Porte (2013-2015), Thomas (2016) and Henao.

The British team have been hit by doping and sexism rows in recent weeks, their reputation taking a battering as a result.

Henao had said he hoped to see out the win for beleaguered team chief Dave Brailsford.

Read more on:    team sky  |  paris-nice race  |  sergio henao  |  cycling
Giro blow as sick Aru abandons Tirreno

2017-03-12 15:39

