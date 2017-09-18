NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Giro d'Italia unveils challenging Israel start

2017-09-18 16:35
Alberto Contador (Getty Images)
Jerusalem - Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso helped unveil plans on Monday for a challenging start to the 2018 Giro d'Italia in Israel, the first time one of cycling's three major races will begin outside Europe.

The two cycling stars attended a press conference in Jerusalem detailing the start for the Italian race next year, with the first three stages to be hosted by Israel from May 4-6.

It will begin with a time trial in hilly Jerusalem, followed by two other stages, one that will follow the Mediterranean coast from Haifa to Tel Aviv and another that will begin in Beersheba in the Negev desert and end in Eilat on the Red Sea.

The opening time trial will be 10.1km, while the second stage is 167km and the third 226km.

"It's 10km up and down, lots of corners," Basso, a two-time Giro winner, said of the time trial.

"The second stage and the third stage, when you ride on the coast, on the desert, lots of wind maybe, can be already not an easy start for the race," the Italian added.

The recently retired Contador, who also won the Giro twice, said riders will have to weigh how much to risk in the time trial.

"In my case, if I'm here, for sure I don't take a big risk because you can lose more than you can win," the Spaniard said. "It will be a very hard three stages."

Giro officials, Italian sport minister Luca Lotti and Israeli ministers described the start as an opportunity to bring different cultures and countries together.

It is a major coup for Israel, providing it with an opportunity to promote its tourism industry in a year when it also celebrates 70 years since the country's creation.

However, it also risks protests surrounding the event over Israel's 50-year occupation of Palestinian territory.

