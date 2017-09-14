NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2018 to start in Israel

2017-09-14 12:20
Snow at the Giro d'Italia (AFP)
Related Links

Jerusalem - The Giro d'Italia is to begin in Israel in 2018, the first time one of cycling's three major races has started outside Europe, the country's sport ministry said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Israeli sports minister Miri Regev confirmed the start, but could not immediately provide further details. A press conference has been scheduled for Monday.

"We are proud to host in Israel any international competition and of course the Giro, which is an important competition with the world's best riders," the spokesperson told AFP.

Hosting the race's start will mark a major sporting coup for Israel. 

The Giro has started outside of Italy in the past, but never outside of Europe. Cycling's two other major races, the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, have also never begun outside of Europe.

Monday's press conference in Jerusalem is to be attended by cycling legends Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, along with Italian and Israeli officials, a statement said.

Next year will mark the 101st edition of the three-week Italian race.


Read more on:    giro d'italia  |  alberto contador  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Australian Poort banned for doping rule breach

2017-09-14 09:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Coetzee names side to tackle All Blacks Hansen explains prop decision for Bok Test Why Lambie decision adds to depth All Blacks recall superstars for Bok showdown
Boks' recent record v All Blacks is pretty bleak! Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 Kings, Cheetahs to share knowledge in PRO14 Stellenbosch Kings unveiled by Zinta SA Davis Cup squad in peak condition

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 