Giro d'Italia 2018 to start in Israel

Jerusalem - The Giro d'Italia is to begin in Israel in 2018, the first time one of cycling's three major races has started outside Europe, the country's sport ministry said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Israeli sports minister Miri Regev confirmed the start, but could not immediately provide further details. A press conference has been scheduled for Monday.

"We are proud to host in Israel any international competition and of course the Giro, which is an important competition with the world's best riders," the spokesperson told AFP.

Hosting the race's start will mark a major sporting coup for Israel.

The Giro has started outside of Italy in the past, but never outside of Europe. Cycling's two other major races, the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, have also never begun outside of Europe.

Monday's press conference in Jerusalem is to be attended by cycling legends Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, along with Italian and Israeli officials, a statement said.

Next year will mark the 101st edition of the three-week Italian race.