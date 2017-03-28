Gilbert takes opening stage win at De Panne

Brussels - Belgian Philippe Gilbert won Tuesday's opening stage of the final warm-up event ahead of Sunday's prestigious Tour of Flanders.

The 34-year-old Quick Step Floors rider edged out Australia's Luke Durbridge and Simone Consonni of Italy in a sprint finish at the end of the first stage of Three Days of De Panne.

It was the former world champion's first victory of the season and came after recent near misses on a pair of cobbled classics -- Gilbert was second at both E3 Harelbeke and Dwars door Vlaanderen last week.

The Ardennes Classics specialist is targeting the cobbled classics this season as he bids to win the 'Monument' Tour of Flanders for the first time.

A winner of all three Ardennes Classics -- Amstel Gold, Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege -- Gilbert's best previous finish at Flanders was third in 2009 and 2010.

Results from the 205km opening stage of Three Days of De Panne:

1. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick Step Floors) 4hr 36min 23sec, 2. Luke Durbridge (AUS) at 17sec, 3. Simone Consonni (ITA) 34, 4. Jasper De Buyst (BEL) same time, 5. Mathias Brandle (AUT) s.t., 6. Frederik Backaert (BEL) 53, 7. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) 58, 8. Edward Theunsz (BEL) s.t., 9. Marco Canola (ITA) s.t., 10. Sacha Modolo (ITA) s.t.

Overall standings

1. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick Step Floors) 4hr 36min 18sec, 2. Luke Durbridge (AUS) 22, 3. Simone Consonni (ITA) 43, 4. Mathias Brandle (AUT) s.t., 5. Jasper De Buyst (BEL) 47, 6. Frederik Backaert (BEL) 1:06, 7. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) 1:11, 8. Edward Theunsz (BEL) s.t., 9. Marco Canola (ITA) s.t., 10. Sacha Modolo (ITA) s.t.