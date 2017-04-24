NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

French rider left bloodied by baseball bat attack

2017-04-24 21:34
Cyclist

Paris - Bloodied and bruised French cyclist Yoann Offredo claimed on Monday he was assaulted by box cutter and baseball bat wielding attackers while on a training ride.

"Today, victim of an assault, with a box cutter and a baseball bat while training with two friends," wrote the 30-year-old on his Facebook account, alongside photos of himself with a bloodied face and huge welt on his forearm.

"Result: a broken nose, a rib in a sorry state and bruises all over the body, but on top of the physical injuries, I'm above all shocked."

Offredo, who rides for Belgian outfit Wanty, did not specify where the attack took place but said it was "in the country of human rights".

He also gave no other details about the attackers.

"I'm not angry, I'm just sad to say that I hope my children don't take up this great sport that I love.

"You leave in the morning to go training but never know if you'll be coming back."

Read more on:    yoann offredo  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mixed fortunes, emotions on Day 4 of joBerg2c

2017-04-24 18:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett laments 'unwatchable’ rugby Du Preez: Sharks players should refund the public! Boks to call on Steyn, Du Plessis 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Side Entry: Time for Etzebeth to ditch the sideshow
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 