NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Feverish Valverde misses Paris-Nice

2017-03-03 23:53
Alejandro Valverde (Getty Images)
Related Links

Madrid - Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde came down with a last-minute virus and has pulled out of the Paris-Nice cycle race which gets underway on Sunday.

The eight-stage 'Race to the Sun' is a key early season test and has recently been won by Tour de France champions Alberto Contador and Bradley Wiggins.

The evergreen Valverde, 36, won both the Tour of Murcia and the Tour of Andalusia last month and remains a podium contender on the Grand Tours.

While still a team leader, he is set to chaperone Colombian climbing king Nairo Quintana on the Tour de France this season.

Victor de la Parte takes Valverde's place in the eight-rider Movistar line-up, which won the Paris-Nice team classification last year.

Read more on:    alejandro valverde  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Van Niekerk headlines Bloemfontein meet

2017-03-03 14:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok centre to dedicate match to late mother 21 Proteas offered CSA contracts Black Caps try bizarre tactic to unsettle AB Classy Chiefs beat 14-man Blues Fleck resisted picking Scotland's Jones
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 