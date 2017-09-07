Dutchman Boom takes Tour of Britain lead

London - Dutch rider Lars Boom took the overall lead in the Tour of Britain after winning Thursday's stage five time trial.

The Lotto NL-Jumbo rider, who won the race in 2011, timed 19min 2sec around the 16-kilometre route in the coastal town of Clacton-on-Sea in southeast England.

Team-mate Victor Campenaerts of Belgium was second in the time trial, six seconds slower. He is eight seconds behind Boom overall, in second place.

The highest-placed Briton is Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, who is ninth overall after coming eighth on Thursday.

Friday's 187km sixth stage will run from Newmarket to Aldeburgh.

The race ends in Welsh capital Cardiff on Sunday.