Dimension Data give update on Cavendish

Cape Town - Blood work has revealed
that Mark Cavendish is suffering from infectious mononucleosis caused by the Epstein
Barr Virus.
This means that the Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka sprint ace will
need a longer period of rest than originally anticipated, as he is currently
recovering from an overuse ankle injury.
The main goal for Cavendish
remains the Tour de France this year.
Dimension Data have confirmed their full support of the Manxman and his ability to bounce back from this
unfortunate set back.
Team doctor Jarrad
Van Zuydam said, "Mark has been experiencing
some unexplained fatigue during training. Recent blood analysis has revealed
him to have infectious mononucleosis caused by the Epstein Barr Virus.
Unfortunately, there is no effective specific treatment against the virus but
rest will be required to aid his recovery. His training load and symptoms will
be monitored very carefully and he will make a gradual, step-wise return to
full training and racing. It is difficult to give an accurate estimate of when
we can expect him back at full fitness but we are hopeful of a significant
improvement of his symptoms over the next two weeks.