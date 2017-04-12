NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Dimension Data give update on Cavendish

2017-04-12 11:51
Mark Cavendish (Scott Mitchell)
Cape Town - Blood work has revealed that Mark Cavendish is suffering from infectious mononucleosis caused by the Epstein Barr Virus.

This means that the Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka sprint ace will need a longer period of rest than originally anticipated, as he is currently recovering from an overuse ankle injury.

The main goal for Cavendish remains the Tour de France this year.

Dimension Data have confirmed their full support of the Manxman and his ability to bounce back from this unfortunate set back.

Team doctor Jarrad Van Zuydam said, "Mark has been experiencing some unexplained fatigue during training. Recent blood analysis has revealed him to have infectious mononucleosis caused by the Epstein Barr Virus. Unfortunately, there is no effective specific treatment against the virus but rest will be required to aid his recovery. His training load and symptoms will be monitored very carefully and he will make a gradual, step-wise return to full training and racing. It is difficult to give an accurate estimate of when we can expect him back at full fitness but we are hopeful of a significant improvement of his symptoms over the next two weeks.

