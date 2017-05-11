NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Dillier pips Stuyven to win sixth stage thriller

2017-05-11 17:51
Cycling (File)
Terme Luigiane - Swiss BMC rider Silvan Dillier pipped Belgian rival Jasper Stuyven to clinch a neck-and-neck finish in a thrilling sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday.

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, of the Quick Step team, retained the race leader's pink jersey after a dramatic 217km ride from Reggio di Calabria to Terme Luigiane that saw the peloton fail to reel in a five-man breakaway.

Dillier had been part of the early break and claimed the win on a tough uphill finish that saw Trek's Stuyven finish close behind.

Results from the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia, held over 217km from Reggio di Calabria to Terme Luigiane on Thursday:

Stage

1. Silvan Dillier (SUI/BMC) 4hr 58min 01sec, 2. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TRE) same time, 3. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/BOR) at 12secs, 4. Simone Andreetta (ITA/BAR) 26, 5. Michael Woods (CAN/CAN) 39, 6. Adam Yates (GBR/ORI) s.t., 7. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) s.t., 8. Bob Jungels (LUX/QST) s.t., 9. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) s.t., 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR/SKY) s.t.

General classification

1. Bob Jungels (LUX/QST) 28hr 20min 47sec, 2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/SKY) at 6sec, 3. Adam Yates (GBR/ORI) 10, 4. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/BAH) same time, 5. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA/ALM) s.t., 6. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) s.t., 7. Tom Dumoulin (NED/SUN) s.t., 8. Bauke Mollema (NED/TRE) s.t., 9. Tejay Van Garderen (USA/BMC) s.t., 10. Andrey Amador (CRC/MOV) s.t.

