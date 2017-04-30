NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

DiData's Pauwels wins Tour of Yorkshire

2017-04-30 19:23
serge pauwels
Serge Pauwels (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Serge Pauwels was crowned the overall Tour of Yorkshire champion after the Belgian hung on to win Sunday's final stage.

Pauwels, riding for Team Dimension Data, attacked on the second of four climbs late in the 194.5 kilometre stage from Bradford to the Fox Valley, near Sheffield.

He built a lead of more than 30 seconds and that advantage proved decisive as the chasing pack started to close on the final climb.

By the time he crossed the line Pauwels's lead had been reduced to nine seconds, with his team-mate Omar Fraile coming in second.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Joshua 'good to go' for Klitschko rematch

2017-04-30 15:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett fumes over disallowed Cheetahs try Sharks bag vital win in Argentina Kings put woeful Rebels to the sword Is reshuffling on the cards at the Bulls? Chris Cloete is Kings’ new domkrag
Sunderland relegated from Premier League Louw lashes ‘non-existent’ Stormers defence Anderson shows glimpses of best form Ilie Nastase says sorry All Blacks sweat after Read breaks thumb v Cheetahs

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 