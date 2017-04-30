DiData's Pauwels wins Tour of Yorkshire

London - Serge Pauwels was crowned the overall Tour of Yorkshire champion after the Belgian hung on to win Sunday's final stage.

Pauwels, riding for Team Dimension Data, attacked on the second of four climbs late in the 194.5 kilometre stage from Bradford to the Fox Valley, near Sheffield.

He built a lead of more than 30 seconds and that advantage proved decisive as the chasing pack started to close on the final climb.

By the time he crossed the line Pauwels's lead had been reduced to nine seconds, with his team-mate Omar Fraile coming in second.