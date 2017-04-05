NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
De la Cruz wins Basque third stage to grab overall lead

2017-04-05 18:55
San Sebastian - Spanish rider David de la Cruz won the third stage and moved into the overall lead of the Tour of the Basque Country with a brave solo break on Wednesday.

De la Cruz attacked towards the end of the fifth and final climb of the day, 15 kilometres from the end of the 160.5km ride from Vitoria to San Sebastian.

And he just had enough to hold off former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Australia's Jay McCarthy in second and third respectively by three seconds in a winning time of 3hrs 54mins 25secs.

De la Cruz also leads from Kwiatkowski and McCarthy in the overall standings by three seconds.

Pre-race favourites Alejandro Valverde and Alberto Contador are also three seconds back overall as Valverde was fourth on the day with Contador a lowly 33rd.

Thursday's fourth stage takes the riders 174.1km from San Sebastian to Bilbao.

Results from the third stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, a 160.5km ride from Vitoria to San Sebastian on Wednesday:

Stage

1. David de la Cruz (ESP/QST) 3hr 54min 25sec, 2. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/SKY) at 0:03, 3. Jay McCarthy (AUS/BOR) s.t., 4. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t., 5. Giovanni Visconti (ITA/TBM) s.t., 6. Rudy Molard (FRA/FDJ) s.t., 7. Diego Ulissi (ITA/UAD) s.t., 8. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOH) s.t., 9. Tosh Van der Sande (BEL/LTS) s.t., 10. Warren Barguil (FRA/SUN) s.t.

Overall standings

1. David de la Cruz (ESP/QST) 3hr 54min 25sec, 2. Jay McCarthy (AUS/BOR) at 0:03, 3. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/SKY) s.t., 4. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t., 5. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOH) s.t., 6. Rudy Molard (FRA/FDJ) s.t., 7. Tosh Van der Sande (BEL/LTS) s.t., 8. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/AST) s.t., 9. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) s.t., 10. Ruben Fernandez (ESP/MOV) s.t.

