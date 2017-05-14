Crash-hit Thomas fumes at motorbike drama

Blockhaus - Britain's Geraint Thomas lashed out at Giro d'Italia race organisers on Sunday after falling victim to a crash caused by a police motorbike and trailing across the finish over five minutes in arrears.

"I don't know what to say, except it's ridiculous," said Thomas, whose shoulder "popped out" in the spill before the final climb to the summit finish of Blockhaus on stage nine.

Thomas began the 149km ride from Montenero di Bisaccia only six seconds behind overnight leader Bob Jungels of Quick Step.

The Welshman was firmly in contention as the peloton prepared to begin the 13.6km climb to the summit but saw his hopes dashed when a rider in front of him clipped a parked police motorcycle and brought Thomas and several others down.

Thomas, leading Sky's pink jersey bid with Spanish team-mate Mikel Landa, bravely got back on his bike to complete the stage but crossed the line five minutes behind stage winner and new race leader Nairo Quintana of Movistar.

He added: "We were all racing, then someone in front of me hits a motorbike. My shoulder popped out.

"I felt good but then I crashed, and my race was over."

It is not the first time in recent years riders have suffered directly as a result of incidents with motorbikes involved in the race.

At last year's Tour de France, organisers re-set the stage times for Australian Richie Porte, Britain's Chris Froome and Dutchman Bauke Mollema after they crashed into a motorbike on Mont Ventoux.