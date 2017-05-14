NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Crash-hit Thomas fumes at motorbike drama

2017-05-14 18:20
Geraint Thomas (Getty Images)
Related Links

Blockhaus - Britain's Geraint Thomas lashed out at Giro d'Italia race organisers on Sunday after falling victim to a crash caused by a police motorbike and trailing across the finish over five minutes in arrears.

"I don't know what to say, except it's ridiculous," said Thomas, whose shoulder "popped out" in the spill before the final climb to the summit finish of Blockhaus on stage nine.

Thomas began the 149km ride from Montenero di Bisaccia only six seconds behind overnight leader Bob Jungels of Quick Step.

The Welshman was firmly in contention as the peloton prepared to begin the 13.6km climb to the summit but saw his hopes dashed when a rider in front of him clipped a parked police motorcycle and brought Thomas and several others down.

Thomas, leading Sky's pink jersey bid with Spanish team-mate Mikel Landa, bravely got back on his bike to complete the stage but crossed the line five minutes behind stage winner and new race leader Nairo Quintana of Movistar.

He added: "We were all racing, then someone in front of me hits a motorbike. My shoulder popped out.

"I felt good but then I crashed, and my race was over."

It is not the first time in recent years riders have suffered directly as a result of incidents with motorbikes involved in the race.

At last year's Tour de France, organisers re-set the stage times for Australian Richie Porte, Britain's Chris Froome and Dutchman Bauke Mollema after they crashed into a motorbike on Mont Ventoux.

Read more on:    giro d'italia  |  geraint thomas  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Manyonga shines in Shanghai with unbeatable jumps

2017-05-14 06:23

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Blitzboks win World Series, advance to Paris final Massive upset as Kings down Sharks So, SARU … still off with Kings’ head? Blitzboks face Samoa in Cup quarter-finals Mark Keohane tips Sharks to behead high-flying Kings
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips Sharks to behead high-flying Kings
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 