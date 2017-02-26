NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Costa motors to Abu Dhabi Tour win

2017-02-26 21:59
Alberto Rui Costa (Getty Images)
Abu Dhabi - Rui Costa avoided any late mishaps to win the Tour of Abu Dhabi after Australia's Caleb Ewan claimed Sunday's fourth stage under rain and floodlights at the Yas Marina Formula One circuit.

Portugal's former world champion Costa took a decisive lead in the race with success in Saturday's third stage.

And he kept out of trouble to top the overall standings by four seconds from Russia's Ilnur Zakarin, with Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin in third.

Ewan took the closing day honours in a sprint from Briton Mark Cavendish and Andre Greipel of Germany.

The 30-year-old Costa is showing powerful early season form after also coming second in the Tour of Oman.

4th stage:

1 . Caleb Ewan (AUS/ORS) 3hr 03min 06sec

2 . Mark Cavendish (GBR/DDD) s.t.

3 . Andre Greipel (GER/LTS) s.t.

4 . Nicolo Bonifazio (ITA/TBM) s.t.

5 . Matteo Pelluchi (ITA/BOH) s.t.

Overall

1 . Rui Costa (POR/UAD) 16hr 42min 21sec

2 . Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/KAT) at 4sec

3 . Tom Dumoulin (NED/SUN) 16

4 . Bauke Mollema (NED/TFS) 38

5 . Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/QST) 53

