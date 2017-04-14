NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Brits in the pink but Aussies in control

2017-04-14 18:53
Cycling (File)
Related Links

Hong Kong - Pink-haired Katie Archibald claimed Britain's first gold medal but Australia dominated the third day of the Track Cycling World Championships with a run of successes on Friday.

Cameron Meyer's storming victory in the men's points race, followed by Jordan Kerby's individual pursuit win, left Australia well clear of the rest at the top of the medals table.

Home favourite Sarah Lee raised the Hong Kong Velodrome roof with bronze in the women's sprint, where gold went to Germany's Olympic champion Kristina Vogel.

Britain dominated last year's Olympics but a new-look team had been unable to replicate the success until Archibald's thrilling victory in the women's omnium.

Archibald went into the points race, the climax of the four-event omnium, neck-and-neck with Australia's Amy Cure, and she wasn't assured of gold until the final sprint.

"I was very close to done for -- I thought I wasn't going to finish at one point," said an exhausted Archibald. "It came off in the end."

Behind the leaders, Canada's Stephanie Roorda went down heavily in a multi-bike pile-up and was led away in a neck brace and a makeshift sling.

Earlier, Meyer obliterated the field to win his fourth points race world title, a day after leading Australia to men's team pursuit gold.

Meyer, 29, was in front from nearly halfway in the gruelling, 160-lap race, finishing with 76 points, ahead of Belgian Kenny De Ketele and Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski, who both had 40.

It was an eighth world title for the 2009, 2010 and 2012 points-race champion, who has returned to the track after a spell in road racing.

"I'm really happy to be back on the track and racing for rainbow jerseys, and this one's just as special as any of the other seven that I have," said Meyer.

"It's been a fantastic championship for us. We've started really well and hopefully there's more to come in the next few days."

Kerby won the men's individual pursuit despite the distraction of a misfiring starting pistol, which forced the race to be called off and restarted.

The 24-year-old Kerby clocked 4min 17.068sec to win by more than four seconds from defending champion Filippo Ganna of Italy, claiming his first world title.

As well as Australia's two gold medals on day three, they won silvers through Samantha Morton in the women's pursuit and Cure in the omnium, while Kendall O'Brien took individual pursuit bronze.

With two days to go, Australia have eight medals overall and lead the table with three golds ahead of a group of eight countries with one victory apiece.

Results from finals at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Friday:

Men's points race

1. Cameron Meyer (AUS), 2. Kenny De Ketele (BEL), 3. Wojciech Pszczolarski (POL)

Men's individual pursuit

Final for gold

1. Jordan Kerby 4:17.068

2. Filippo Ganna 4:21.299

Final for bronze

3. Kelland O'Brien 4:16.909

4. Corentin Ermenault 4:19.436

Women's omnium

1. Katie Archibald (GBR), 2. Kirsten Wild (NED), 3. Amy Cure (AUS)

Women's sprint

1. Kristina Vogel (GER) 2. Stephanie Morton (AUS) 3. Sarah Lee (HKG)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Meyer wins fourth points race world title

2017-04-14 14:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Two Bulls off to Japan As it happened: Sundowns 5-0 SuperSport Super Rugby: Weekend teams Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut Crusaders thrash hapless Sunwolves
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 