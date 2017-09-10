Boom wins Tour of Britain

London - Lars Boom clinched his second Tour of Britain title after Edvald Boasson Hagen won the final stage in Cardiff on Sunday.

Norwegian Boasson Hagen, who rides for Team Dimension Data, powered clear with three kilometres remaining in the 180km eighth stage from Worcester.

Dutchman Boom, a Team Lotto NL-Jumbo rider, finished in the peloton to win by eight seconds from Boasson Hagen, who moved ahead of Switzerland's Stefan Kung.

"It feels good to finally get this victory. We had a plan from the beginning of the day for me to try to attack with two or three kilometers to go," Boasson Hagen said.