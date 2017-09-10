NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Boom wins Tour of Britain

2017-09-10 20:02
Lars Boom (AFP)
Related Links

London - Lars Boom clinched his second Tour of Britain title after Edvald Boasson Hagen won the final stage in Cardiff on Sunday.

Norwegian Boasson Hagen, who rides for Team Dimension Data, powered clear with three kilometres remaining in the 180km eighth stage from Worcester.

Dutchman Boom, a Team Lotto NL-Jumbo rider, finished in the peloton to win by eight seconds from Boasson Hagen, who moved ahead of Switzerland's Stefan Kung.

"It feels good to finally get this victory. We had a plan from the beginning of the day for me to try to attack with two or three kilometers to go," Boasson Hagen said.

Read more on:    tour of britain  |  lars boom  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Farah wins Great North Run, announces London Marathon bid

2017-09-10 18:39

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal Rugby is fast becoming a thug’s game played by barbarians Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks Coetzee praises Bok locks
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 