Armstrong fraud trial set for November

Washington - Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong's battle against a
$100 million lawsuit brought by the US government over whether he
committed fraud by doping has been set to go to trial on November 6.
US
District Judge Christopher Cooper is set to hear the case in
Washington, having denied Armstrong's request to throw out the case.
The
US Justice Department is seeking damages from Armstrong claiming he
defrauded the government when he cheated while riding for a team
sponsored by the US Postal Service.
Armstrong was stripped of his
seven Tour de France titles and banned for life in August 2012 after the
US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) reported he actively took part in one of
the most sophisticated doping schemes ever seen in sport.
After
years of denials and despite his suspension for life, he finally
acknowledged to American television host Oprah Winfrey in January 2013
that he doped throughout his career, including in all seven of his Tour
wins from 1999-2005.
Former Armstrong team-mate Floyd Landis filed
a lawsuit in 2010 accusing Armstrong of fraud, and that suit was later
joined by the government, which wants Armstrong to pay back money the US
Postal Service paid his team plus damages.