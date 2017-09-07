NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International Cycling

Armee wins Vuelta 18th stage, Froome extends lead

2017-09-07 18:28
Chris Froome (Getty)
Santo Toribio de Liebana - Chris Froome extended his Vuelta a Espana lead over Vincenzo Nibali to 1min 37sec on Thursday as Belgium's Sander Armee claimed the 18th stage.

Armee edged out Alexey Lutsenko and Giovanni Visconti in a time of 4hr 09min 39sec for the 169km ride from Suances to Santo Toribio de Liebana as the general classification favourites allowed an early 20-strong breakaway group to fight for the stage win.

Over 10 minutes back on Armee, Froome staved off a series of attacks in the chasing group with the help of his Sky teammates before accelerating himself in the final 600m to leave Nibali trailing.

The Briton picked up 21 seconds on the Italian to stretch his overall lead with just two competitive days of racing to go before Sunday's parade around central Madrid.

Froome is now a huge favourite to become just the third rider ever to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year, and the first since the Vuelta was moved to after the Tour in the cycling calendar back in 1995.

The four-time Tour winner had lost 42 seconds to Nibali on Wednesday as he paid for his efforts in winning the only individual time trial of the race a day earlier.

However, Froome made amends as only Alberto Contador and Michael Woods could stay with his attack on a category three climb to the finish.

In his final race before retirement, Contador remains fifth overall but edged four seconds closer to a place on the podium, 1min 17sec behind Wilco Kelderman.

Fabio Aru, the 2015 Vuelta champion, gained 12 seconds on the Froome group to move up to eighth overall.

Another undulating route awaits in Friday's 149.7km 19th stage from Caso to Gijon before Saturday's decisive mountainous queen stage that finishes with a climb up the Alto de l'Angliru.

