South African Athletics

Wayde blasts to 100m personal best

2017-06-21 08:34
Wayde van Niekerk (Gallo)
Cape Town - Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk set a new 100m personal best at the 22nd edition of the International Athletics Meeting in Velenje, Slovenia on Tuesday.

Van Niekerk stopped the clock in a time of 9.94, clipping 0.04 from his previous career best.

"I've very pleased," said Van Niekerk, as quoted by the IAAF website.

"It's my best time and I'm glad the competition ended the wan I wanted it to. This also bodes well for my two main distances."

Emile Erasmus and Henricho Bruintjies finished second and third in 10.12 and 10.14, respectively, to finish off a podium sweep for South Africa.

The 24-year-old Van Niekerk's dash was also an all-comers record in Slovenia which elevated him to No 6 on the season's list.

Van Niekerk is already the only man to have broken the 10-second, 20-second and 44-second barriers in the 100m, 200m and 400m last year.

He has four meetings prior to the much anticipated London World Championships in August.

He will compete in the rarely-run 300m distance at the IAAF World Challenge meeting in Ostrava starting on Wednesday, June 28 - where he will attempt to break another record of Michael Johnson, following his 400m Rio Olympic triumph.

He'll then participate in the IAAF Diamond League meetings in Lausanne on July 6 and Monaco on July 21.

The 2017 World Championships will take place at London's Olympic Stadium from August 4-13.

