Van Niekerk romps to 200m SA title

Cape Town - Rio Olympic 400m gold medal winner Wayde van Niekerk underlined his versatility with victory in the men's 200m at the SA senior athletics championships in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Van Niekerk crossed the finish line in a time of 19.90, comfortably ahead of Akani Simbine (20.15) and third-placed finisher Gift Leotlela (20.20).



On Friday, Van Niekerk finished second in the 100m in a time of 10.04, behind Simbine.

Earlier, Alyssa Conley completed the women's 100m / 200m double, winning the half-lap race in 22.94 to add to her victory on Friday in the 100m (11.41).