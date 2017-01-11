NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Van Niekerk nominated for Laureus award

2017-01-11 14:41
Wayde van Niekerk (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Wayde van Niekerk has been named on a shortlist of global superstars for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards, in the Breakthrough of the Year category.

The South African sprinting sensation could add another international accolade to his collection for his heroics at the Rio Olympic Games where he smashed the 400m world record to clinch the title.

Van Niekerk made history at the 2016 showpiece when he dismantled American Michael Johnson's long-standing one-lap record, crossing the line in 43.03 seconds.

It could be Van Niekerk's second major international accolade after he was named Best Male Athlete of the 2016 Rio Games by the Association of International Olympic Committees (Anoc).

"I am humbled just to be mentioned in the company of great sportsmen and women that have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards," Van Niekerk said.

"Just to be nominated is a dream come true for any athlete, which will inspire and motivate me for years to come."

Van Niekerk was shortlisted in the Breakthrough of the Year category along with Ethiopian distance runner Almaz Ayana, the Fiji men's rugby sevens team, Iceland's men's football team, Leicester City FC and Formula One driver Nico Rosberg.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is held annually, celebrating the most remarkable men and women from the world of sport for their achievements in the previous calendar year.

A nominations panel of the world's leading sports editors, writers and broadcasters voted to create a shortlist of six nominees in each of the five categories - World Sportsman of the Year, World Sportswomen of the Year, World Team of the Year, World Breakthrough of the Year and World Comeback of the Year.

"Being named alongside some of the most accomplished athletes in world sport is a testament to Wayde's incredible rise on the global stage,” said Peet van Zyl of In-Site athlete management.

Read more on:    wayde van niekerk  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pacquiao set to return to ring in April

2017-01-11 10:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Amla ‘100’ … enjoy him while you can Abbott saga: Things we’ve overlooked Cheetahs deny Goosen's heading for Bloem Boucher praises Ngidi's Proteas selection
Sundowns to give SAFA the go ahead to approach Pitso? KP pays tribute to 100-up Amla Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott CONFIRMED: David Wiese signs Kolpak deal

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 