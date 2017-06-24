NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

US paralympic star breaks Oscar's record

2017-06-24 17:33
Related Links

Sacramento - Paralympic athlete Blake Leeper broke Oscar Pistorius' record for the T43 400m at the US world championship trials on Friday.

Leeper, a 27-year-old born without lower legs, competed in the men's 400m semi-finals wearing carbon fiber prosthetic blades, finishing seventh in 45.25.

Although the time was not good enough to advance him to Saturday's final, it saw Leeper smash jailed South African 'blade runner' Pistorius's mark of 45.39 set in Daegu, South Korea in August 2011.

"I really wanted to come forth and make the finals," Leeper said.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I made semifinals and broke the world record today. It is hard to believe. To run 45.5 and 45.25 to break the world record, I am excited for the future."

Leeper claimed a silver medal behind Pistorius in the T43 400m final at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Pistorius is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend in South Africa in 2013.

Read more on:    blake leeper  |  oscar pistorius  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kenya London squad loaded with champions

2017-06-24 17:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fordyce attacked while on morning run Proteas fightback floors England LIVE: Springboks 16-9 France From jeers to cheers, Springboks rise again Bok skipper Whiteley out of France Test
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 