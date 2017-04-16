NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Simbine favourite to win SA 100m title, say experts

2017-04-16 06:08
FAST AS LIGHTNING: According to top mentors, Akani Simbine’s vast experience and skills make him a favourite at the SA National Championships. (Cameron Spencer, Getty Images)
Related Links

Simnikiwe Xabanisa

-

Johannesburg - After weeks of hyping the event on social media with the tag #FillUpPotch, the SA Senior Championships are almost upon us.

The “small meeting”, as Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana called it a few weeks ago, will be held in Potchefstroom on Friday and Saturday.

While there will be interest in how Luvo Manyonga continues to toy with the South Africa and Africa record in the long jump; in how Caster Semenya defends her unique treble (in the 400m, 800m and 1 500m); and in hammer thrower Letitia Janse van Vuuren, the lion’s share of eyes will be on the 100m final.

All things being equal, the race shapes up to be the fastest run at the national champs, with four of the would-be finalists – Akani Simbine (9.89sec), Thando Roto (9.95sec), Henricho Bruintjies (9.97sec) and Wayde van Niekerk (9.98sec) – having run the distance in less than 10 seconds.

Put world 200m bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana (10.10), and talented youngsters Gift Leotlela (10.12) and Clarence Munyai (10.20) in the remaining lanes and it may be a race in which the finishing times could threaten anything the Jamaican and US trials have delivered in the past.

The sprinters have all claimed to be the fastest man in South Africa on Twitter, so we asked experts who they think will win and why.

Marc Labuschagne (former SA sprints coach)

“I think it is going to be Akani. It is not going to be clear-cut, but his experience of having run at international level and in the [Rio] Olympic final will see him through.

"The challenge won’t come from Bruintjies, but from Roto, who has come through the ranks this season, I think those three will make up the contenders.

"Wayde will be the wild card because he is the type of guy who can upset the others.

“In my opinion, he is South Africa’s most talented sprinter, but I have no idea what he is going to do. Personally, I do not see him going under 10 seconds because I have not seen him run enough this year.”

Mathew Quinn (former SA sprinter)

“My money is on Akani because he has the confidence.

"The big thing at the national champs will be how the guys handle the pressure.

"Akani knows how to – he has been to the Olympic final and you do not get there by not knowing how to handle pressure. Akani is just at a different level from a mental point of view.”

Werner Prinsloo (Simbine and Bruintjies’ coach)

“That is a tough one to answer, but I think AK [Simbine] has got enough in the legs to do it. He has raced these guys enough before and has been in big, big competitions, so he has the temperament.

“Henricho can definitely can pull it off on a good day. He has not had the form this year, but he can do it.

"He looks very good in training, but has not put it together in a race. He also likes going through rounds in a meeting – the heats the semifinals and the final.

"That is why I say he is a contender for the top spot, if not the top two. I am hoping for a one-two from them.

"Obviously, Gift will be there or thereabouts, and there will be a challenge from Wayde.”

Hennie Kriel (Leotlela and Munyai’s coach)

“Akani is definitely the favourite, no doubt about it. He is the South African record holder and he has run some fast times this year.

"But, many times, the favourite has not won at the national champs. We are looking forward to the race...it is going to be very exciting. That’s all you’re going to get out of me.”

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hardcore’s left hand rules the world of boxing

2017-04-16 06:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 16-29 Lions Lions down Stormers to make massive statement As it happened: Bulls 26 Jaguares 13 Blitzboks let it slip against England in Singapore Kings crash to defeat in Brisbane
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 