Simbine clocks fastest time in 100m heats

Cape Town - Akani Simbine qualified with the fastest time in the men's 100m heats at the SA senior championships in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Simbine won his heat, the first to be contested, in a time of 10.06.

Olympic gold medalist Wayde van Niekerk also triumphed in his heat, the fourth of the day, in a time of 10.22.

Olympians Anaso Jobodwana and Henricho Bruintjies crossed the line in a dead-heat in Heat 6, stopping the clock at 10.19.

In other notable heat results, Chederick van Wyk (Heat 3) clocked 10.62, while Olympian Thando Roto finished first in the second heat in 10.30.

Simon Magakwe won Heat 5 in 10.39, while Emile Erasmus took first place in the seventh and final heat (10.31).

The top three finishers plus the next three fastest finishers from the heats progressed to the semi-finals.

The first of three 100m semi-finals will see Simbine face Roto and Van Wyk, while Jobodwana and Bruintjies will face off again in the second race.

Van Niekerk will headline the final semi-final.



The semi-finals will start at 15:50 with the final scheduled for 18:40.



1st semi-final (and qualifying times):

Yusuf Ismail - 10.68



Hendrik Maartens - 10.49



Tshenolo Lemao - 10.42



Thando Roto - 10.30



Akani Simbine - 10.06



Chederick van Wyk - 10.62



Le Roux van Tonder - 10.64



Thlapo Ranthabane - 10.47



2nd semi-final (and qualifying times):

Thuto Mphogo - 10.70



Cheswill Johnson - 10.62



Roscoe Engel - 10.42



Emile Erasmus - 10.31



Anaso Jobodwana - 10.19



Henricho Bruintjies - 10.19



Ethan Noble - 10.63



Lebogang Moeng - 10.49



3rd semi-final(and qualifying times):



Gerrit Wickens - 10.75



Kagiso Ramagole - 10.63



Thembo Monareng - 10.41

Simon Magakwe - 10.39



Wayde van Niekerk - 10.22



Lebakeng Sesele - 10.39



Keenan Michau - 10.57



Retshidisitswe Mlenga - 10.51