NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South African Athletics

Simbine clocks fastest time in 100m heats

2017-04-21 14:53
Akani Simbine (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Akani Simbine qualified with the fastest time in the men's 100m heats at the SA senior championships in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Simbine won his heat, the first to be contested, in a time of 10.06.

Olympic gold medalist Wayde van Niekerk also triumphed in his heat, the fourth of the day, in a time of 10.22.

Olympians Anaso Jobodwana and Henricho Bruintjies crossed the line in a dead-heat in Heat 6, stopping the clock at 10.19.

In other notable heat results, Chederick van Wyk (Heat 3) clocked 10.62, while Olympian Thando Roto finished first in the second heat in 10.30.

Simon Magakwe won Heat 5 in 10.39, while Emile Erasmus took first place in the seventh and final heat (10.31).

The top three finishers plus the next three fastest finishers from the heats progressed to the semi-finals.

The first of three 100m semi-finals will see Simbine face Roto and Van Wyk, while Jobodwana and Bruintjies will face off again in the second race.

Van Niekerk will headline the final semi-final.

The semi-finals will start at 15:50 with the final scheduled for 18:40.

1st semi-final (and qualifying times):

Yusuf Ismail - 10.68

Hendrik Maartens - 10.49

Tshenolo Lemao - 10.42

Thando Roto - 10.30

Akani Simbine - 10.06

Chederick van Wyk - 10.62

Le Roux van Tonder - 10.64

Thlapo Ranthabane - 10.47

2nd semi-final (and qualifying times):

Thuto Mphogo - 10.70

Cheswill Johnson - 10.62

Roscoe Engel - 10.42

Emile Erasmus - 10.31

Anaso Jobodwana - 10.19

Henricho Bruintjies - 10.19

Ethan Noble - 10.63

Lebogang Moeng - 10.49

3rd semi-final(and qualifying times):

Gerrit Wickens - 10.75

Kagiso Ramagole - 10.63

Thembo Monareng - 10.41

Simon Magakwe - 10.39

Wayde van Niekerk - 10.22

Lebakeng Sesele - 10.39

Keenan Michau - 10.57

Retshidisitswe Mlenga - 10.51

NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA swimming's continuous fight for support

2017-04-21 10:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Waratahs 24-26 Kings Sorry, Stormers … it’s early tour pain! Kings stun Waratahs in Sydney Venter’s opinion based on incorrect conclusions - agent Super Rugby: Weekend teams
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Patriotism aside, who do you feel deserved to win the 2017 Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 