Semenya salutes 'inspiring' MS Dhoni

Cape Town - Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya has heaped praise on former India skipper MS Dhoni after watching his inspirational biopic.

Semenya took to Twitter to hail the Indian wicketkeeper/batsman on his struggles from being a small-town kid to working on the railways to finally achieving his dreams.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released last year about the life and struggles of the World Cup-winning skipper.

Dhoni led the T20 side to their maiden World T20 triumph in 2007 and ended India's long wait for a World Cup win in the 50-over format in 2011.

"@msdhoni i have just watched your film.. Inspiring story it is.. #msdhoniuntoldstory... Salute," wrote Semenya.

Semenya went on to win the women's 800m in the IAAF Diamond League meet on Saturday, in a time of 1:56.61 - the fastest of the year so far.

Dhoni has recently been receiving some flak since he stepped down as ODI skipper earlier this year.

The 35-year-old was selected for the ICC Champions Trophy, which came under a lot of criticism due to his inconsistent run with the bat.

India chairperson of selectors MSK Prasad defended the decision to pick the veteran and feels that Dhoni still remains the "best gloveman in world cricket".

Semenya has been the centre of a controversy surrounding testosterone levels in female athletes after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision taken in July 2015 that put a stop to testosterone regulation in female athletes.

Semenya defeated all odds, when she took gold in the 800m at the Rio Olympics last year.